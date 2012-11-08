SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Asia's fuel oil inter-month spread widened further on Thursday, hitting its widest contango in two years for the sixth-straight time, as supply continued to outweigh demand. The balance November/December contract was valued at a contango of $4.25 a tonne by the Asian close, down 38 cents, according to Reuters data. High arbitrage volumes from the West and India propped up Singapore onshore residual fuel oil stocks for the week to Nov. 7, according to data released by state trade agency International Enterprise (IE). Stocks rose by 449,000 barrels to a two-week high of 20.92 million barrels, the data showed. South Korean utilities Western Power (WP) and East-West Power (EWP) came forward to seek high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for the peak winter season. WP is seeking two cargoes of 30,000 tonnes each, for delivery in December to the port of Pyeongtael, while EWP is looking to buy three cargoes totalling 150,000 tonnes for delivery to Ulsan in December. South Korea shut two of its nuclear reactors on Monday to replace parts which were supplied with forged quality certificates, and is inspecting all 23 nuclear reactors in the country for problematic parts. Nuclear contributes about 30 percent of South Korea's power needs, and the closure of the two reactors could cause power shortages. However, the government is unlikely to import more oil, and will instead take measures to cut consumption. Fuel oil's prompt December crack rebounded to a three-session high on Thursday, narrowing by 75 cents to a discount of $9.49 a barrel to Dubai crude, Reuters assessment showed. * TENDERS: - South Korea's East-West Power (EWP) is seeking three 50,000-tonne cargoes of HSFO, for delivery on Dec. 1-5, 13-17 and 26-30 respectively to Ulsan, via tender which closes on Nov. 15. - South Korea's Western Power (WP) is seeking two 30,000-tonne cargoes of HSFO, for delivery on Dec. 1-5 and 8-12 respectively to Pyeongtaek, via tender which closes on Nov. 14. - Pakistan State Oil re-issues its tender to buy two 55,000-tonne cargoes of LSFO for delivery over December-February to Karachi. The tender now closes on Nov. 14, with offers to remain valid until Nov. 24. * CASH DEALS: One 380-cst deal - Shell bought 40,000 tonnes, for Nov. 25-29 loading, from Unipec at $590.00 a tonne, which is equivalent to a discount of around $6.40 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 604.20 -17.50 -2.81 621.70 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst -4.00 -0.10 2.56 -3.90 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 593.10 -18.65 -3.05 611.75 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst -3.80 -0.45 13.43 -3.35 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 597.00 -18.00 -2.93 615.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.90 0.65 20.00 3.25 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 107.08 -3.44 -3.11 110.52 180cst M1 606.38 -17.62 -2.82 624.00 180cst M1/M2 -4.25 -0.37 9.54 -3.88 180cst M2 610.63 -17.25 -2.75 627.88 Visco M1 11.00 1.00 10.00 10.00 Visco M2 11.75 0.50 4.44 11.25 380cst M1 595.38 -18.62 -3.03 614.00 380cst M1/M2 -3.50 -0.87 33.08 -2.63 380cst M2 598.88 -17.75 -2.88 616.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -9.49 0.75 -7.32 -10.24 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -8.45 0.68 -7.45 -9.13 East-West M1 32.25 0.25 0.78 32.00 East-West M2 35.50 0.12 0.34 35.38 Barges M1 574.13 -17.87 -3.02 592.00 Barges M1/M2 -1.00 -0.50 100.00 -0.50 Barges M2 575.13 -17.37 -2.93 592.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -18.60 0.77 -3.98 -19.37 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -17.32 0.58 -3.24 -17.90 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by Keiron Henderson)