SINGAPORE Dec 23 Fuel oil shipments into Asia
are expected to slip to a two-month low in January as higher
freight costs make it difficult for traders to break even,
hampering the flow of the fuel from the West, a survey of
shipping and trade sources shows.
Of the 4.21 million tonnes expected to arrive in Asia in
January, 3.12 million tonnes or 74 percent will land in
Singapore, down 15 percent from December.
China and South Korea will receive 670,000 tonnes and
420,000 tonnes, respectively, Reuters analysis of shipping data
showed. The volumes into North Asia will be steady to slightly
lower than December's 1.18 million tonnes.
Cash differentials for the 380-centistoke fuel oil grade in
Singapore, the world's largest fuel oil trading hub, flipped
into a premium on Dec. 17, after trading at discounts over Dec.
4-13 as traders started pricing in possibly lower arbitrage
volumes, Reuters data showed.
The final count for January could slip even further as the
current estimate includes about 550,000 tonnes of fuel oil that
has yet to load.
While the window to fix shipments from Europe will be open
until the end of the month, arbitrage economics are firmly shut
due to high freight rates and a narrower east-west spread, trade
sources said.
The price to hire a Suezmax for the voyage from either the
U.S. Gulf Coast or the Caribbean into Singapore, for instance,
has risen to about $4.75 million, up from about $3.5 million two
weeks ago, said a source at a Western shipbroking firm.
"The Suezmax market is still strong due to a firmer West
African tanker market," he said.
More voyages from the United States or Europe towards West
Africa will reduce the supply of vessels available for
East-bound routes.
More than half of the arbitrage volumes, or 2.34 million
tonnes, will come from the Americas and Caribbean and will
likely be of high viscosity and high density, trade sources
said.
Of the remaining volumes from Europe, 760,000 tonnes will
load from the Black Sea, 500,000 tonnes from the Baltics,
400,000 tonnes from Rotterdam and the United Kingdom, and
210,000 tonnes from the Mediterranean, shipping data showed.
These will contain a mix of straight-run fuel oil and bunker
grade fuel oil.
DECEMBER ARRIVALS
Asia will receive 4.865 million tonnes of fuel oil arbitrage
volumes in December, up 11.5 percent from initial estimates of
4.365 million tonnes, Reuters shipping data showed.
This was due to slippage from November, including a
Zhoushan-bound very large crude carrier Cosbright Lake, and two
Singapore-bound Suezmaxes, Almi Navigator and Almi Explorer.
(Reporting by Jane Xie; Editing by Richard Pullin)