SINGAPORE, Oct 28 The Asian fuel oil market remained supported on Monday, reflected in firmer premiums paid for cargoes of Indian origin, trade sources said on Monday. Japanese trading house Mitsui paid a record-high premium of about $8.15 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes for a 380-cst cargo offered by India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, trade sources said. MRPL cargoes are favoured because of their low-density characteristics and can be used to blend down high-density material from the West, trade sources said. "Yes, low-density fuel oil is short in Singapore now," said a Singapore-based trader, adding that the imbalance between high- and low-density cargoes is "quite severe". "The only reason I can think of is that refineries in Russia and Northwest Europe are still undergoing refinery turnarounds and there are too many high-density cargoes (from the United States) around," another Singapore-based trader said. Mitsui won the last MRPL tender for a similar cargo for Nov. 2-4 at a then-record high premium of $6-7 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. The last time the premium for a similar cargo was above $6 a tonne was for a March 14-16, 2011, 380-cst fuel oil cargo. Meanwhile, the price difference between 180-cst and 380-cst fuel oil in paper trade widened for a fourth straight day to a near four-month high on Monday. The viscosity spread stood at $12.25 a tonne, up from $11 last Friday, Reuters data showed. Trade sources earlier said the market for 180-cst was tight due to demand for it as a blendstock to produce 380-cst products from the higher viscosity materials that are coming from the West. In other news, the total volume traded for fuel oil since Oct. 1 hit 3.068 million tonnes on Monday, including 80,000 tonnes of the 180-cst grade, Reuters analysis of the trade data showed. The last time the market was as busy was in June, when more than 3 million tonnes of fuel oil were traded. * CASH DEALS - Brightoil bought from Lukoil 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 12-16 at $607 a tonne. - Vitol bought from BP 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 20-24 at $605 a tonne. - Mercuria bought from BP 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 20-24 at $605.50 a tonne. - PetroChina bought from Lukoil 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 12-16 at $607 a tonne. * TENDER NEWS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Dec. 11-13 from New Mangalore to Mitsui at a premium of $8.15 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - MRPL is also offering 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil for Dec. 25-27 from New Mangalore. The tender will close Oct. 30 and is valid until Oct. 31. FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 616.73 3.37 0.55 613.36 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 6.26 0.01 0.16 6.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 605.92 3.51 0.58 602.41 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 7.25 1.08 17.50 6.17 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 609.00 0.00 0.00 609.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 3.08 -3.51 -53.26 6.59 (Reporting by Jane Xie; editing by Jane Baird)