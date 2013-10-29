SINGAPORE, Oct 29 The cash premium for 380-cst fuel oil softened by a touch on
Tuesday, pressured by strong selling interest to clear bunker stocks towards month-end, trade
sources said.
The 380-cst cash premium stood at $6.75 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on Tuesday, down 50
cents a tonne from the day before to a four-day low, Reuters data showed.
"Actually, traded levels for bunkers were strong but after a while, there was a sell-down,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
A second-trader said it was normal for the market to sell off stocks in a backwardated
market.
A backwardated market is one where cargoes loading over prompter dates are valued higher
than those further out, making it less profitable to store them in tanks.
"I think the fair value for spot bunker fuel is around plus $5-6 for ex-wharf 380-cst," said
another Singapore-based trader.
This compared with a premium of about $9 a tonne to 380-cst cargo prices for 380-cst
ex-wharf bunker fuel.
The 380-cst ex-wharf bunker fuel premium was at $6 a tonne on Tuesday, down from $9.08 the
day before.
Monthly term contracts for November-loading ex-wharf 380-cst bunker fuel were concluded at
premiums ranging from $5-7 a tonne, almost four times higher than that last month, trade sources
said.
October term premiums for the same grade of bunker fuel were inked at $1-2 a tonne.
* CASH DEALS
- PetroChina bought from BP 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 13-17 at $611 a tonne.
- Glencore bought from Mitsui 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 19-23 at $611 a tonne.
- Mercuria bought from CCMA 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 18-22 at $611 a tonne.
* TENDER NEWS
- India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil to
for Dec. 8-19 from New Mangalore to Vitol at a premium of $8.38 a barrel to Dubai quotes.
- Indian Oil Company is offering 15,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 14-16 from Haldia. The
tender closed Oct. 29.
* MARKET NEWS
- South Korea may struggle to cut its reliance on nuclear power, as a working group has
suggested it do, because the country has no natural resources to fill its huge energy
requirements, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jane Xie; editing by Keiron Henderson)