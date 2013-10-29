SINGAPORE, Oct 29 The cash premium for 380-cst fuel oil softened by a touch on Tuesday, pressured by strong selling interest to clear bunker stocks towards month-end, trade sources said. The 380-cst cash premium stood at $6.75 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on Tuesday, down 50 cents a tonne from the day before to a four-day low, Reuters data showed. "Actually, traded levels for bunkers were strong but after a while, there was a sell-down," said a Singapore-based trader. A second-trader said it was normal for the market to sell off stocks in a backwardated market. A backwardated market is one where cargoes loading over prompter dates are valued higher than those further out, making it less profitable to store them in tanks. "I think the fair value for spot bunker fuel is around plus $5-6 for ex-wharf 380-cst," said another Singapore-based trader. This compared with a premium of about $9 a tonne to 380-cst cargo prices for 380-cst ex-wharf bunker fuel. The 380-cst ex-wharf bunker fuel premium was at $6 a tonne on Tuesday, down from $9.08 the day before. Monthly term contracts for November-loading ex-wharf 380-cst bunker fuel were concluded at premiums ranging from $5-7 a tonne, almost four times higher than that last month, trade sources said. October term premiums for the same grade of bunker fuel were inked at $1-2 a tonne. * CASH DEALS - PetroChina bought from BP 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 13-17 at $611 a tonne. - Glencore bought from Mitsui 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 19-23 at $611 a tonne. - Mercuria bought from CCMA 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 18-22 at $611 a tonne. * TENDER NEWS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil to for Dec. 8-19 from New Mangalore to Vitol at a premium of $8.38 a barrel to Dubai quotes. - Indian Oil Company is offering 15,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 14-16 from Haldia. The tender closed Oct. 29. * MARKET NEWS - South Korea may struggle to cut its reliance on nuclear power, as a working group has suggested it do, because the country has no natural resources to fill its huge energy requirements, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday. FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 621.10 4.37 0.71 616.73 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 5.75 -0.51 -8.07 6.26 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 610.60 4.68 0.77 605.92 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 6.75 -0.50 -6.90 7.25 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 616.60 1.60 0.26 615.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.00 -3.08 -33.92 9.08 Premium For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 180cst M1 180cst M1/M2 180cst M2 Visco M1 Visco M2 380cst M1 380cst M1/M2 380cst M2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 Barges M1 Barges M1/M2 Barges M2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 (Reporting by Jane Xie; editing by Keiron Henderson)