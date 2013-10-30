SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Cash premium for the 180-cst fuel oil grade strengthened for the first time in almost a week on Wednesday, on signs of tighter supply for the lower viscosity fuel grade, trade sources said. The 180-cst cash premium rose to $6.03 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, up from $5.75 the day before, Reuters data showed. Bids were also firmer during the trading session, ranging from $4.11-$6.90 a tonne, as compared to $4.28-$5.30 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. "Looks like 180-cst is super tight," said a Singapore-based trader. Demand for 180-cst fuel oil stemmed from the larger-than-usual volume of 380-cst traded since Oct. 1, trade sources said earlier when the viscosity spread widened - another sign of a tighter 180-cst fuel market. Viscosity spread is the price difference between 180-cst and 380-cst fuel oils. A total of 3.088 million tonnes of 380-cst fuel oil were traded since the start of the month, as compared to just 80,000 tonnes of 180-cst fuel oil traded. "The market is expecting a big move again (in the 180-cst fuel market)," said a second Singapore-based trader. The lower viscosity fuel grade can be used to blend down high-viscosity material that flows into Asia from the U.S., one of the key arbitrage supply countries. In Asia's bunker news, Japan's spot bunker enquiries were still tepid, though term requirements - which make up at least 80 percent of Japan's bunker demand - have been stable to firm, trade sources said. Trade has been quiet since yesterday in terms of spot requirements, said a Japanese bunker trader. "But requirements for monthly term are quite okay because as year-end approaches, Japanese shipping companies will take up more fuel commitments before the holidays." Meanwhile, supplies remained ample in Japan, trade sources said, in line with higher refinery throughputs. Japan's operating rates across its refineries for the week ending Oct. 26 stood at 84.6 percent, up from 80.8 percent the week before, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan showed. In South Korea, trade sources said they face competition from Japan as the price gap between Japan and South Korea had narrowed lately. Japan's 380-cst bunker fuel oil stood at $638 a tonne on Wednesday, just $3 a tonne higher than that in South Korea, Reuters data showed. "Only if Japan's bunker prices, as compared to South Korea's, widen to more than $10 a tonne, will shipowners consider calling on South Korean ports," said a South Korean bunker trader. Over in Hong Kong, demand was stable alongside sufficient supplies, said a Hong Kong-based bunker trader. Companies were seen offering down bunker fuel to capture more sales, he added. "Oil companies seemed to be selling more by pushing down prices these days, as the month-end comes." In other market news, the Philippines' Petron Corp will be eliminating fuel oil sales by end-2014 when it completes the upgrade of its 180,000-barrels per day refinery which will add a fluid catalytic cracking unit and a coker unit. * CASH DEALS - PetroChina bought from CCMA 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 14-18 at a premium of $6.50 to Singapore spot quotes. - Chevron sold to Glencore 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 14-18 at $613 a tonne. * MARKET NEWS - Japan's low sulphur fuel oil stocks fell 2.01 percent from the week before to 0.73 million kiloliters, according to data released by the Petroleum Association of Japan on Wednesday. FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 621.22 0.12 0.02 621.10 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 6.03 0.28 4.87 5.75 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 610.33 -0.27 -0.04 610.60 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 6.75 0.00 0.00 6.75 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 616.60 0.00 0.00 616.60 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.27 0.27 4.50 6.00 Premium For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 180cst M1 180cst M1/M2 180cst M2 Visco M1 Visco M2 380cst M1 380cst M1/M2 380cst M2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 Barges M1 Barges M1/M2 Barges M2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 (Reporting by Jane Xie)