SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Cash premiums for 180-cst fuel oil strengthened to a near
four-week high on Thursday, stemming from a lack of supplies, trade sources said.
The cash premium on 180-cst rose 47 cents to $6.50 per tonne and on 380-cst by 16 cents to
$6.91 a tonne, Reuters data showed.
"The market is ripe to incentivise high sulphur 180-cst fuel oil demand, because
its(blending) margin is still much lower than distillates," a Singapore-based trader said.
He added that the current fuel oil pool was becoming more viscous, increasing demand for the
180-cst grade.
Less viscous fuel oil, as well as lighter distillates such as gasoil, can be blended with
higher viscosity fuel oil to make the more popular 380-cst grade.
Higher production of 380-cst fuel oil to feed stronger-than-normal demand in October has led
to a shortage of 180-cst.
A total of 3.288 million tonnes of fuel oil changed hands in October, including 80,000
tonnes of 180-cst grade.
Glencore topped the list with a total purchase of 1.308 million tonnes, followed by
PetroChina at 880,000 tonnes and Mercuria at 600,000 tonnes, Reuters analysis of the data
showed.
Other buyers included Cargill, Hin Leong, Phillips66, Unipec and Vitol.
Ex-wharf bunker premiums for the 380-cst grade, meanwhile, softened to about $5.85 a tonne
to cargo prices, Reuters data showed. This compared with a premium of $6.27 a tonne the day
before.
"Flat prices are now too high," a Singapore-based bunker trader said, adding that offers had
been lowered to capture some lost demand due to higher bunker costs.
* CASH DEALS
- Glencore bought from BP 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 15-19 at a premium of $6.50 a
tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
- Glencore bought from Unipec 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 20-24 at $612.50 a tonne.
- Mercuria bought from Brightoil 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 20-24 at $613 a tonne.
- Hin Leong bought from Chevron 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 24-28 at $613 a tonne.
- PetroChina bought from Brightoil 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 15-19 at a premium of
$6.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
- Vitol bought from Brightoil 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 15-19 at a premium of $6.50
a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
* MARKET NEWS
- Singapore's fuel oil stocks were down 6.85 percent to a more than a three-month low for
the week ended Oct. 30, in line with a firmer fuel oil market in October, latest IE data showed.
FUEL OIL
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst 625.41 4.19 0.67 621.22 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst 6.50 0.47 7.79 6.03 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 613.15 2.82 0.46 610.33 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 6.91 0.16 2.37 6.75 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 619.00 2.40 0.39 616.60 BK380-B-SIN
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 5.85 -0.42 -6.70 6.27
For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click
the RICs below.
Brent M1
180cst M1
180cst M1/M2
180cst M2
Visco M1
Visco M2
380cst M1
380cst M1/M2
380cst M2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2
East-West M1
East-West M2
Barges M1
Barges M1/M2
Barges M2
Crack Barges-Brent M1
Crack Barges-Brent M2
(Reporting by Jane Xie; editing by Jane Baird)