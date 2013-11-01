(Corrects Glencore's total purchase in paragraph 8 and removes Cargill from buyer list in paragraph 9) SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Cash premiums for 180-cst fuel oil strengthened to a near four-week high on Thursday, stemming from a lack of supplies, trade sources said. The cash premium on 180-cst rose 47 cents to $6.50 per tonne and on 380-cst by 16 cents to $6.91 a tonne, Reuters data showed. "The market is ripe to incentivise high sulphur 180-cst fuel oil demand, because its(blending) margin is still much lower than distillates," a Singapore-based trader said. He added that the current fuel oil pool was becoming more viscous, increasing demand for the 180-cst grade. Less viscous fuel oil, as well as lighter distillates such as gasoil, can be blended with higher viscosity fuel oil to make the more popular 380-cst grade. Higher production of 380-cst fuel oil to feed stronger-than-normal demand in October has led to a shortage of 180-cst. A total of 3.288 million tonnes of fuel oil changed hands in October, including 80,000 tonnes of 180-cst grade. Glencore topped the list with a total purchase of 1.388 million tonnes, followed by PetroChina at 880,000 tonnes and Mercuria at 600,000 tonnes, Reuters analysis of the data showed. Other buyers included Hin Leong, Phillips66, Unipec and Vitol. Ex-wharf bunker premiums for the 380-cst grade, meanwhile, softened to about $5.85 a tonne to cargo prices, Reuters data showed. This compared with a premium of $6.27 a tonne the day before. "Flat prices are now too high," a Singapore-based bunker trader said, adding that offers had been lowered to capture some lost demand due to higher bunker costs. * CASH DEALS - Glencore bought from BP 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 15-19 at a premium of $6.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Glencore bought from Unipec 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 20-24 at $612.50 a tonne. - Mercuria bought from Brightoil 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 20-24 at $613 a tonne. - Hin Leong bought from Chevron 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 24-28 at $613 a tonne. - PetroChina bought from Brightoil 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 15-19 at a premium of $6.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Vitol bought from Brightoil 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 15-19 at a premium of $6.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. * MARKET NEWS - Singapore's fuel oil stocks were down 6.85 percent to a more than a three-month low for the week ended Oct. 30, in line with a firmer fuel oil market in October, latest IE data showed. FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 625.41 4.19 0.67 621.22 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 6.50 0.47 7.79 6.03 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 613.15 2.82 0.46 610.33 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 6.91 0.16 2.37 6.75 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 619.00 2.40 0.39 616.60 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 5.85 -0.42 -6.70 6.27 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 180cst M1 180cst M1/M2 180cst M2 Visco M1 Visco M2 380cst M1 380cst M1/M2 380cst M2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 Barges M1 Barges M1/M2 Barges M2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 (Reporting by Jane Xie; editing by Jane Baird)