SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Asia's fuel oil market edged downwards on Friday, in response to selling interest in the derivatives market, trade sources said, marking a softer tone after a strong run in October. The 180-cst cash premium fell by 66 cents a tonne to $5.84 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst cash premium was down 41 cents a tonne to $6.50 a tonne, Reuters data showed. "Crude prices fell very quickly so everything had to follow," said a Singapore-based trade source. The December ICE Brent crude dropped by about 15 cents a barrel in the first 20 minutes of the trading session on Friday before recovering, Reuters data showed. The price difference between November and December 180-cst swaps narrowed from $9.25 a tonne to $6.25 a tonne during the trading session, a broking source said. The wider the spread between November and December prices, the stronger the market. Still, overall market tone remained resilient, trade sources said. Even though the market has been short of blending material, there was not enough momentum for the 180-cst market to rally to record levels seen in June this year, the broking source said. Cash premium for the 180-cst grade hit a 18-month high in June at $18.13 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, Reuters data showed. "The market will be strong, but I don't think there will be a bull play," he added. * CASH DEALS - BP sold to Hin Leong 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst for Nov. 16-20 at $618 a tonne. * TENDER NEWS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst fuel oil for Dec. 25-27 from New Mangalore to Mitsui at a premium of $6.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Indian Oil Corp. sold 15,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 14-16 from Haldia to BP at a discount of about $16 a tonne to the IOC formula. FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 618.61 -6.80 -1.09 625.41 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 5.84 -0.66 -10.15 6.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 611.02 -2.13 -0.35 613.15 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 6.50 -0.41 -5.93 6.91 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 617.00 -2.00 -0.32 619.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.98 0.13 2.22 5.85 Premium For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 180cst M1 180cst M1/M2 180cst M2 Visco M1 Visco M2 380cst M1 380cst M1/M2 380cst M2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 Barges M1 Barges M1/M2 Barges M2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 (Reporting by Jane Xie. Editing by Jane Merriman)