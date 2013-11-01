SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Asia's fuel oil market edged downwards on Friday, in response
to selling interest in the derivatives market, trade sources said, marking a softer tone after a
strong run in October.
The 180-cst cash premium fell by 66 cents a tonne to $5.84 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes,
while the 380-cst cash premium was down 41 cents a tonne to $6.50 a tonne, Reuters data showed.
"Crude prices fell very quickly so everything had to follow," said a Singapore-based trade
source.
The December ICE Brent crude dropped by about 15 cents a barrel in the first 20 minutes of
the trading session on Friday before recovering, Reuters data showed.
The price difference between November and December 180-cst swaps narrowed from $9.25 a tonne
to $6.25 a tonne during the trading session, a broking source said.
The wider the spread between November and December prices, the stronger the market.
Still, overall market tone remained resilient, trade sources said.
Even though the market has been short of blending material, there was not enough momentum
for the 180-cst market to rally to record levels seen in June this year, the broking source
said.
Cash premium for the 180-cst grade hit a 18-month high in June at $18.13 a tonne to
Singapore spot quotes, Reuters data showed.
"The market will be strong, but I don't think there will be a bull play," he added.
* CASH DEALS
- BP sold to Hin Leong 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst for Nov. 16-20 at $618 a tonne.
* TENDER NEWS
- India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst fuel oil
for Dec. 25-27 from New Mangalore to Mitsui at a premium of $6.25 a tonne to Singapore spot
quotes.
- Indian Oil Corp. sold 15,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 14-16 from Haldia to BP at a
discount of about $16 a tonne to the IOC formula.
FUEL OIL
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst 618.61 -6.80 -1.09 625.41 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst 5.84 -0.66 -10.15 6.50 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 611.02 -2.13 -0.35 613.15 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 6.50 -0.41 -5.93 6.91 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 617.00 -2.00 -0.32 619.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.98 0.13 2.22 5.85
Premium
(Reporting by Jane Xie. Editing by Jane Merriman)