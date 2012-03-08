SINGAPORE, March 8 Asia fuel oil extended
losses for a third straight session on Thursday, with the
front-month March/April timespread losing more than half its
value to hit a 34-week low and the refining margin discount
steepening by at least a dollar.
The March/April spread was sold down during the Asian
trading window, with Totsa and Chemoil collectively selling at
least 75,000 tonnes at $1.00 a tonne.
The April/March contract also fell by more than a dollar to
a backwardation of $2.63 a tonne, with over 100,000 tonnes done.
The market outlook has been depressed, as players struggle
to place their supplies with buyers in a high flat-price market.
"Current demand is so weak now, it's pushing down the
premiums," a source said.
Spot premiums for physical cargoes have also been on a
downward trend, with the differentials for both 180-centistoke
(cst) and 380-cst grades falling to its current levels of just
above a dollar from over $10.00 a tonne a month ago.
Bunker premiums, the price spread between fuel oil cargo
values and ex-wharf marine fuel prices, have tumbled under $2.00
a tonne as well, with term prices for the second quarter being
offered at $9.00-$10.00 a tonne, down from the first quarter's
$10.00-$13.00 a tonne.
Despite higher exports out of Singapore for the week ended
March 7, fuel oil inventories level at the world's largest
bunkering port were at 21.413 million barrels, holding well
above the 21-million-barrel mark for a third straight week.
Over in the Middle East, Pakistan's second quarter demand
for high-sulphur fuel oil also held steady to its previous
February-March period.
Pakistan State Oil (PSO) PSO.KA is seeking up to 650,000
tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for the second quarter,
shying away from low-sulphur parcels though, tender details on
its website showed.
Bids are to be made on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis to
Karachi, with the tender closing on March 19 and remaining valid
for a week till March 26.
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN BASIS PRICE
('000T)
Pakistan State Buy HSFO 3x65KT April 15-30 March 19 March 26
Oil (Karachi)
4x65KT May
3x65KT May-June
CASH TRADES
Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price Price (equivalent
(Transaction) to Singapore spot)
380cst Westport Hin 20KT March +$2.50 to
Leong 28-April 1 April Avg
FUEL OIL
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Cargo - 180cst $747.60 $5.90 0.80 $741.70 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst $1.25 -$0.50 -28.57 $1.75 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst $738.05 $6.45 0.88 $731.60 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst $1.15 -$1.55 -57.41 $2.70 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $740.00 $4.00 0.54 $736.00 BK380-B-SIN
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $1.95 -$2.45 -55.68 $4.40
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 $125.08 $2.45 2.00 $122.63 BRENTSGMc1
180cst M1 $746.88 $5.75 0.78 $741.13 FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2 $1.25 -$1.75 -58.33 $3.00 FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2 $745.63 $7.50 1.02 $738.13 FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1 $9.25 -$2.00 -17.78 $11.25 FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2 $9.75 -$1.00 -9.30 $10.75 FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1 $737.63 $7.75 1.06 $729.88 FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2 $1.75 -$0.75 -30.00 $2.50 FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2 $735.88 $8.50 1.17 $727.38 FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.74 -$1.32 24.35 -$5.42 FO180SGCKMc1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.10 -$1.05 20.79 -$5.05 FO180SGCKMc2
East-West M1 $41.75 -$0.50 -1.18 $42.25 FOSGEWMc1
East-West M2 $38.00 -$0.50 -1.30 $38.50 FOSGEWMc2
Barges M1 $705.13 $6.25 0.89 $698.88 HFOFARAAMc1
Barges M1/M2 -$2.50 -$1.75 233.33 -$0.75 HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2 $707.63 $8.00 1.14 $699.63 HFOFARAAMc2
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$16.22 -$1.22 8.13 -$15.00 HFOFARAACMc1
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.82 -$1.03 6.96 -$14.79 HFOFARAACMc2
SWAP TRADES
Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols
(Curr) ('000T) (Prev) ('000T)
180cst April $743.75-$745.75 230 $738.00-$739.50 110
180cst March/April $1.00-$2.00 95 $3.00-$4.00 15
180cst April/May $2.50-$3.00 200 $3.75-$4.25 90
180cst May/June $3.50-$4.00 215 $4.25-$4.75 30
180cst June/July $3.50-$4.10 125 $4.75 10
180cst Q2/Q3 $10.65-$12.75 385 $13.75 15
180cst Q3/Q4 $11.50-$12.75 165 $13.50 45
380cst March $737.50 25 $730.00 5
380cst April $735.00 5 $727.50 50
March viscosity $10.75 15 $11.25-$11.75 140
April/May viscosity -$0.50 5 $10.50-$10.75 15
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)