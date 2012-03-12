SINGAPORE, March 12 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened slightly with the price difference
between the prompt March and April contracts flipping back into backwardation after slipping into a contango for the
first time in more than a year on Friday.
The March/April spread settled at a backwardation of 13 cents versus Friday's close of minus 50 cents, Reuters
data showed.
However, margins for fuel oil were pegged at a discount of about $8 a barrel, about 20 cents firmer from the
previous session, reflecting a sluggish market.
Deteriorating fuel oil margins have limited the price levels for Middle East crudes like Abu Dhabi's Murban.
Fuel oil has remained sluggish since the start of March due to heavy arbitrage arrivals from the West. Reuters
data shows that more than 5 million tonnes of fuel oil is due to land in Asia this month.
The supply flows mirrors February imports from the West, and is likely to keep the market in Asia weighed down
into early April.
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER AWARDEE BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN PRICE PER TONNE
Indian Oil Corp Gunvor 180cst 15 March 25-27 -$20/-$21
(Haldia)
Reliance Shell Cbfs 45 March 28-29 ME380 -$20
(Jamnagar)
Reliance Trafigura Cbfs 40 March 23-25 ME380 -$20
(Jamnagar)
70 March 14-15
(Jamnagar)
BAPCO Gulf Petchem 380cst 50 March 13-16 ME380 -$1/flat
BPCL Sell 380cst 30 March 27-29 March 12 (March 13)
(Mumbai)
Essar Sell 380cst 60 March 27-29 March 12 (March 13)
(Vadinar)
CASH TRADES
Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price
(Transaction)
180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 7-11 $740.00
380cst Kuo Oil Brightoi 40KT March 27-31 $726.75
l
180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 7-11 $740.00
380cst Kuo Oil Mercuria 40KT March 27-31 $726.75
380cst METS Vitol 20KT March 27-31 $727.00
380cst Hin Leong Shell 40KT March 27-31 $727.00
180cst Gunvor Brightoi 20KT April 1-5 Apr avg +$10.50
l
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Cargo - 180cst $739.40 $1.90 0.26 $737.50 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst $0.13 $0.23 -230.00 -$0.10 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst $728.45 $0.55 0.08 $727.90 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst -$0.50 -$1.05 -190.91 $0.55 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $731.00 $2.00 0.27 $729.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) $2.55 $1.45 131.82 $1.10
Premium
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Change Prev Close RIC
GMT)
Brent M1 $125.53 $0.32 0.26 $125.21 BRENTSGMc1
180cst M1 $739.38 $2.00 0.27 $737.38 FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2 $0.13 $0.63 -126.00 -$0.50 FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2 $739.25 $1.37 0.19 $737.88 FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1 $10.38 $0.13 1.27 $10.25 FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2 $10.38 $0.13 1.27 $10.25 FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1 $729.00 $1.87 0.26 $727.13 FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2 $0.13 $0.63 -126.00 -$0.50 FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2 $728.88 $1.25 0.17 $727.63 FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$8.04 $0.20 -2.43 -$8.24 FO180SGCKMc1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$7.07 $0.30 -4.07 -$7.37 FO180SGCKMc2
East-West M1 $36.25 -$3.50 -8.81 $39.75 FOSGEWMc1
East-West M2 $35.00 -$1.75 -4.76 $36.75 FOSGEWMc2
Barges M1 $703.13 $5.50 0.79 $697.63 HFOFARAAMc1
Barges M1/M2 -$1.13 $2.37 -67.71 -$3.50 HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2 $704.25 $3.12 0.44 $701.13 HFOFARAAMc2
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$17.18 $0.16 -0.92 -$17.34 HFOFARAACMc1
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$16.54 $0.24 -1.43 -$16.78 HFOFARAACMc2
SWAP TRADES
Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols
(Curr) ('000T) (Prev) ('000T)
180cst March $739.00-$739.50 65 $737.00-$738 20
.75
180cst April $739.00-$741.00 90 $736.75-$738 160
.25
180cst March/April $0.00 10 $0.00-$0.25 110
180cst April/May $0.00-$0.75 135 $0.25-$1.50 280
180cst May/June $2.25-$3.00 30 $2.00-$2.25 225
180cst June/July $2.85-$3.00 10 $2.50-$2.75 35
180cst Q2/Q3 $7.25-$9.25 135 $7.00-$8.50 270
180cst Q3/Q4 $10.50-$10.75 75 $8.75-$10.50 180
March viscosity $11.00 5 NIL
April viscosity $11.00 5 NIL
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu and Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)