SINGAPORE, March 12 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened slightly with the price difference between the prompt March and April contracts flipping back into backwardation after slipping into a contango for the first time in more than a year on Friday. The March/April spread settled at a backwardation of 13 cents versus Friday's close of minus 50 cents, Reuters data showed. However, margins for fuel oil were pegged at a discount of about $8 a barrel, about 20 cents firmer from the previous session, reflecting a sluggish market. Deteriorating fuel oil margins have limited the price levels for Middle East crudes like Abu Dhabi's Murban. Fuel oil has remained sluggish since the start of March due to heavy arbitrage arrivals from the West. Reuters data shows that more than 5 million tonnes of fuel oil is due to land in Asia this month. The supply flows mirrors February imports from the West, and is likely to keep the market in Asia weighed down into early April. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER AWARDEE BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN PRICE PER TONNE Indian Oil Corp Gunvor 180cst 15 March 25-27 -$20/-$21 (Haldia) Reliance Shell Cbfs 45 March 28-29 ME380 -$20 (Jamnagar) Reliance Trafigura Cbfs 40 March 23-25 ME380 -$20 (Jamnagar) 70 March 14-15 (Jamnagar) BAPCO Gulf Petchem 380cst 50 March 13-16 ME380 -$1/flat BPCL Sell 380cst 30 March 27-29 March 12 (March 13) (Mumbai) Essar Sell 380cst 60 March 27-29 March 12 (March 13) (Vadinar) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 7-11 $740.00 380cst Kuo Oil Brightoi 40KT March 27-31 $726.75 l 180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 7-11 $740.00 380cst Kuo Oil Mercuria 40KT March 27-31 $726.75 380cst METS Vitol 20KT March 27-31 $727.00 380cst Hin Leong Shell 40KT March 27-31 $727.00 180cst Gunvor Brightoi 20KT April 1-5 Apr avg +$10.50 l CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $739.40 $1.90 0.26 $737.50 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $0.13 $0.23 -230.00 -$0.10 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $728.45 $0.55 0.08 $727.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst -$0.50 -$1.05 -190.91 $0.55 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $731.00 $2.00 0.27 $729.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) $2.55 $1.45 131.82 $1.10 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Change Prev Close RIC GMT) Brent M1 $125.53 $0.32 0.26 $125.21 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $739.38 $2.00 0.27 $737.38 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $0.13 $0.63 -126.00 -$0.50 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $739.25 $1.37 0.19 $737.88 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $10.38 $0.13 1.27 $10.25 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $10.38 $0.13 1.27 $10.25 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $729.00 $1.87 0.26 $727.13 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $0.13 $0.63 -126.00 -$0.50 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $728.88 $1.25 0.17 $727.63 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$8.04 $0.20 -2.43 -$8.24 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$7.07 $0.30 -4.07 -$7.37 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $36.25 -$3.50 -8.81 $39.75 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $35.00 -$1.75 -4.76 $36.75 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $703.13 $5.50 0.79 $697.63 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 -$1.13 $2.37 -67.71 -$3.50 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $704.25 $3.12 0.44 $701.13 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$17.18 $0.16 -0.92 -$17.34 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$16.54 $0.24 -1.43 -$16.78 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols (Curr) ('000T) (Prev) ('000T) 180cst March $739.00-$739.50 65 $737.00-$738 20 .75 180cst April $739.00-$741.00 90 $736.75-$738 160 .25 180cst March/April $0.00 10 $0.00-$0.25 110 180cst April/May $0.00-$0.75 135 $0.25-$1.50 280 180cst May/June $2.25-$3.00 30 $2.00-$2.25 225 180cst June/July $2.85-$3.00 10 $2.50-$2.75 35 180cst Q2/Q3 $7.25-$9.25 135 $7.00-$8.50 270 180cst Q3/Q4 $10.50-$10.75 75 $8.75-$10.50 180 March viscosity $11.00 5 NIL April viscosity $11.00 5 NIL (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu and Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)