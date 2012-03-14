SINGAPORE, March 14 Asia's fuel oil market
languished on Wednesday, with only moderate activity seen for
the swaps contracts, as the demand outlook remained depressed by
high prices tracking the strong Brent crude benchmark.
The March swaps contract rose to $752.13 a tonne by the
Asian close, the highest level for a front-month contract since
July 17, 2008, Reuters data showed.
High outright prices encouraged sellers to price spot
cargoes on a flat-price basis instead, with three out of the
four deals transacted on such basis during the trading window.
This has also pressured the premiums physical cargoes are
able to fetch, with India's Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) cancelling
its tender for a March 27-29 lifting parcel from Mumbai due to
poor bids, according to industry sources.
Taiwan's demand for fuel oil in January eased nearly 10
percent to 89,982 barrels per day, while exports from the
country rose to 141,055 tonnes, government data showed.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp has only sold its standard
monthly offering of 40,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil and
15,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil for March lifting, with no
additional cargoes offered so far.
Bunker demand has also been pretty badly hit, with end-users
taking limited supplies from Asia's largest bunkering port.
"Demand volumes are not coming in. On a delivered basis,
Malaysia may be cheaper at the moment," a bunker source said.
FUEL OIL
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN PRICE PER TONNE
('000T)
BPCL Sell 380cst 30 March (28-29) Cancelled
CASH TRADES
Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction)
180cst WPI BP 30KT March 29-April 2 Balance March +$0.00
180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 9-13 $754.50
180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 9-13 $754.50
180cst PetroChina BP 20KT April 3-7 $754.00
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst $753.55 $1.90 0.25 $751.65 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst $1.45 $1.15 383.33 $0.30 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst $741.20 $0.90 0.12 $740.30 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst $0.30 -$0.08 -20.00 $0.38 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $743.00 $2.00 0.27 $741.00 BK380-B-SIN
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $1.80 $1.10 157.14 $0.70
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 $125.72 -$0.13 -0.10 $125.85 BRENTSGMc1
180cst M1 $752.13 $0.50 0.07 $751.63 FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2 $0.00 -$0.50 -100.00 $0.50 FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2 $752.13 $1.00 0.13 $751.13 FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1 $10.88 -$0.12 -1.09 $11.00 FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2 $11.63 -$0.12 -1.02 $11.75 FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1 $741.25 $0.62 0.08 $740.63 FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2 $0.75 -$0.50 -40.00 $1.25 FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2 $740.50 $1.12 0.15 $739.38 FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.56 $0.26 -3.81 -$6.82 FO180SGCKMc1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$5.73 $0.38 -6.22 -$6.11 FO180SGCKMc2
East-West M1 $38.25 $2.75 7.75 $35.50 FOSGEWMc1
East-West M2 $37.25 $2.75 7.97 $34.50 FOSGEWMc2
Barges M1 $713.88 -$2.25 -0.31 $716.13 HFOFARAAMc1
Barges M1/M2 -$1.00 -$0.50 100.00 -$0.50 HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2 $714.88 -$1.75 -0.24 $716.63 HFOFARAAMc2
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$15.74 -$0.14 0.90 -$15.60 HFOFARAACMc1
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.41 $0.03 -0.19 -$15.44 HFOFARAACMc2
SWAP TRADES
Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols
(Curr) ('000T) (Prev) ('000T)
180cst April $752.00-$752.75 120 $749.00-$751.00 75
180cst March/April $0.25-$0.75 185 $1.00 5
180cst April/May $1.25-$2.00 75 $1.85-$2.00 380
180cst May/June $3.25-$3.75 115 $3.75 125
180cst June/July $3.50-$4.00 145 $5.00 50
180cst Q2/Q3 $11.00-$11.50 60 NIL
180cst Q3/Q4 $11.75-$12.00 60 NIL
380cst April $740.25-$741.00 35 $739.00-$739.50 10
380cst March/April $0.50-$0.75 10 NIL
April viscosity $11.75 10 NIL
May viscosity $11.50 20 $11.50-$11.75 10
