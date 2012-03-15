SINGAPORE, March 15 Asia's fuel oil spot premiums improved on Thursday, with differentials for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades edging up as outright prices eased on slightly lower crude. A total of nine physical deals were done during the trading window. Despite the lower price levels, sellers continued to price cargoes on a flat-price basis, still drawing profit as those supplies were purchased when prices were lower. The market remained amply supplied, with Singapore fuel oil stocks peaking at an 11-month high of 21.913 million barrels for the week ended March 14, data from International Enterprise showed. Imports from Western countries were close to 822,000 tonnes, more than doubling from last week's 400,000 tonnes and bringing March arrival total volume to 1.222 million tonnes so far. However, available supplies from Europe may tighten ahead. Russian fuel oil exports may be affected by the expected increase in fuel oil export duty to 90 percent of the fee on crude oil, from the current 66 percent, starting in April or May. Western arbitrage volumes scheduled to land in Asia for April stood at 2.4-2.5 million tonnes, with oil major BP provisionally booking the ship Pluto Glory to move 260,000 tonnes. Europe may also find its low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) supplies drawn on as demand from the United States is expected to rise. Marine bunkers must meet a 1 percent sulphur limit come August 2012, under the International Maritime Organization's North American Emission Control Area (ECA). This comes at a time when U.S. LSFO production and stocks have reached multi-year lows, J.P. Morgan said in a note on Wednesday. Over in the Middle East, Kuwait Petroleum sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for March 24-25 loading, to Bakri at an undisclosed price. The refiner had also previously sold a March 12-13 lifting lot to Vitol. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER AWARDEE BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN PRICE Korea/WP Buy HSFO 30 April 18-22 March 22 (Pyong Taek) Kuwait Petroleum Corp Bakri 380cst 80 March 24-25 unknown (Kuwait) Kuwait Petroleum Corp Vitol 380cst 80 March 12-13 unknown (Kuwait) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst Conoco Brightoil 20KT April 6-10 MOPS +$0.00 380cst Kuo Oil Brightoil 20KT April 10-14 $736.00 380cst Conoco Brightoil 20KT April 10-14 MOPS +$1.00 180cst Gunvor BP 20KT March 30-April 3 $749.00 180cst Gunvor BP 20KT March 30-April 3 $749.00 180cst Gunvor BP 20KT March 30-April 3 $749.00 180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 10-14 $749.50 180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 10-14 $749.50 180cst PetroChina BP 20KT April 10-14 $749.50 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $749.10 -$4.45 -0.59 $753.55 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.75 $0.30 20.69 $1.45 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $735.90 -$5.30 -0.72 $741.20 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $0.75 $0.35 87.50 $0.40 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $739.00 -$4.00 -0.54 $743.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) $3.10 $1.30 72.22 $1.80 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 Change % Change Prev Close RIC GMT) Brent M1 $125.10 -$0.62 -0.49 $125.72 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $747.50 -$4.63 -0.62 $752.13 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $0.25 $0.25 n/a $0.00 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $747.25 -$4.88 -0.65 $752.13 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $12.25 $1.37 12.59 $10.88 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $12.13 $0.50 4.30 $11.63 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $735.25 -$6.00 -0.81 $741.25 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $0.13 -$0.62 -82.67 $0.75 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $735.13 -$5.37 -0.73 $740.50 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.89 -$0.33 5.03 -$6.56 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.07 -$0.34 5.93 -$5.73 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $37.50 -$0.75 -1.96 $38.25 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $35.75 -$1.50 -4.03 $37.25 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $710.00 -$3.88 -0.54 $713.88 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 -$1.50 -$0.50 50.00 -$1.00 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $711.50 -$3.38 -0.47 $714.88 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$15.63 $0.11 -0.70 -$15.74 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.44 -$0.03 0.19 -$15.41 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range (Curr) Vols ('000T) Price range (Prev) Vols ('000T) 180cst April $747.00-$748.00 55 $752.00-$752.75 120 180cst April/May $1.25-$1.50 155 $1.25-$2.00 75 180cst May/June $3.65 125 $3.25-$3.75 115 180cst June/July $3.95 40 $3.50-$4.00 145 180cst July/August $4.00 15 NIL 180cst Q2/Q3 $9.50 135 $11.00-$11.50 60 180cst Q3/Q4 $12.00 75 $11.75-$12.00 60 380cst March $735.00-$735.25 10 NIL 380cst April $735.00-$735.25 40 $740.25-$741.00 35 April viscosity $12.50 35 $11.75 10 May viscosity $12.00 30 $11.50 20 June viscosity $11.75 10 NIL (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)