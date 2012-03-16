SINGAPORE, March 16 Asia fuel oil edged up on Friday as the market entered into the new pricing month of April, with the premium between the April and May contracts strengthening to over two dollars a tonne. More than 150,000 tonnes of the April/May timespread were traded in the swaps market, driving the spread up by a dollar to close at $2.38 a tonne. Supplies from the West in April may ease slightly from March's heavy volumes, with arbitrage volumes booked so far still hovering under 3 million tonnes. Vitol was seen provisionally chartering the Montesperanza to move 130,000 tonnes from Rotterdam at the end of March. However, no trades were done during the physical trading window, with a significant gap between the bids and offers made. "At the moment, there is just too much oil," a source said. On top of heavy volumes from the West, around 550,000 to 600,000 tonnes of Iranian fuel oil were exported to East Asia for March arrival. The 270,000-tonne Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Hamoon, owned by the National Iranian Tanker Co, is expected to arrive in Singapore around March 25, the third supertanker carrying surplus volumes of Iranian oil into East Asia since the end of February. The Middle East is also facing a weak market, with ExxonMobil selling a 90,000-tonne April 1-2 loading lot from Yanbu to Middle Eastern trader Bakri. The parcel is said to be transacted at around a discount of $25.000 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB) basis, easing from the previous March 16-18 loading deal done at a discount of $24.00-$24.00 a tonne. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER AWARDEE BUY/SE GRADE VOL LAYCAN PRICE LL ('000T) ExxonMobil Bakri SELL 700cst 90 April 1-2 -$25/T (Yanbu) CASH TRADES No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $749.70 $0.60 0.08 $749.10 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $2.25 $0.50 28.57 $1.75 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $735.90 $0.00 0.00 $735.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $1.25 $0.50 66.67 $0.75 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $739.00 $0.00 0.00 $739.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $123.42 -$1.28 -1.03 $124.70 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $746.88 -$0.37 -0.05 $747.25 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $2.38 $1.00 72.46 $1.38 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $744.50 -$1.38 -0.19 $745.88 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $12.75 $0.62 5.11 $12.13 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $12.50 $0.75 6.38 $11.75 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $734.13 -$1.00 -0.14 $735.13 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $2.13 $1.13 113.00 $1.00 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $732.00 -$2.13 -0.29 $734.13 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$5.83 $1.06 -15.38 -$6.89 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$5.13 $0.94 -15.49 -$6.07 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $37.50 $1.75 4.90 $35.75 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $37.25 $1.50 4.20 $35.75 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $709.38 -$2.12 -0.30 $711.50 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 $2.13 $0.75 54.35 $1.38 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $707.25 -$2.88 -0.41 $710.13 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.61 $0.84 -5.44 -$15.45 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.69 $0.82 -5.29 -$15.51 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols (Curr) ('000T) (Prev) ('000T) 180cst March $748.00 15 NIL 180cst April $745.00-$747.0 45 $747.00-$748.00 55 0 180cst March/April $1.75 5 NIL 180cst April/May $1.50-$2.30 175 $1.25-$1.50 155 180cst May/June $3.50-$4.10 110 $3.65 125 180cst June/July $4.00-$4.25 40 $3.95 40 180cst July/August $4.00-$4.25 30 $4.00 15 180cst August/September $4.25 10 NIL 180cst September/October $4.25 10 NIL 180cst Q2/Q3 $11.50-$12.00 30 $9.50 135 180cst Q3/Q4 $12.25 15 $12.00 75 380cst April $730.00-$734.0 40 $735.00-$735.25 40 0 April viscosity $12.50-$12.75 15 $12.50 35 May viscosity $12.25 30 $12.00 30 June viscosity $12.00 20 $11.75 10 May/June viscosity $0.25 10 NIL (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)