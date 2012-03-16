SINGAPORE, March 16 Asia fuel oil edged up on Friday as the market entered
into the new pricing month of April, with the premium between the April and May contracts
strengthening to over two dollars a tonne.
More than 150,000 tonnes of the April/May timespread were traded in the swaps market,
driving the spread up by a dollar to close at $2.38 a tonne.
Supplies from the West in April may ease slightly from March's heavy volumes, with arbitrage
volumes booked so far still hovering under 3 million tonnes. Vitol was seen provisionally
chartering the Montesperanza to move 130,000 tonnes from Rotterdam at the end of March.
However, no trades were done during the physical trading window, with a significant gap
between the bids and offers made.
"At the moment, there is just too much oil," a source said.
On top of heavy volumes from the West, around 550,000 to 600,000 tonnes of Iranian fuel oil
were exported to East Asia for March arrival.
The 270,000-tonne Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Hamoon, owned by the National Iranian
Tanker Co, is expected to arrive in Singapore around March 25, the third supertanker carrying
surplus volumes of Iranian oil into East Asia since the end of February.
The Middle East is also facing a weak market, with ExxonMobil selling a 90,000-tonne April
1-2 loading lot from Yanbu to Middle Eastern trader Bakri.
The parcel is said to be transacted at around a discount of $25.000 a tonne to Singapore
spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB) basis, easing from the previous March 16-18 loading deal
done at a discount of $24.00-$24.00 a tonne.
FUEL OIL
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER AWARDEE BUY/SE GRADE VOL LAYCAN PRICE
LL ('000T)
ExxonMobil Bakri SELL 700cst 90 April 1-2 -$25/T
(Yanbu)
CASH TRADES
No trades
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Cargo - 180cst $749.70 $0.60 0.08 $749.10 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst $2.25 $0.50 28.57 $1.75 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst $735.90 $0.00 0.00 $735.90 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst $1.25 $0.50 66.67 $0.75 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $739.00 $0.00 0.00 $739.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 $123.42 -$1.28 -1.03 $124.70 BRENTSGMc1
180cst M1 $746.88 -$0.37 -0.05 $747.25 FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2 $2.38 $1.00 72.46 $1.38 FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2 $744.50 -$1.38 -0.19 $745.88 FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1 $12.75 $0.62 5.11 $12.13 FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2 $12.50 $0.75 6.38 $11.75 FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1 $734.13 -$1.00 -0.14 $735.13 FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2 $2.13 $1.13 113.00 $1.00 FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2 $732.00 -$2.13 -0.29 $734.13 FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$5.83 $1.06 -15.38 -$6.89 FO180SGCKMc1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$5.13 $0.94 -15.49 -$6.07 FO180SGCKMc2
East-West M1 $37.50 $1.75 4.90 $35.75 FOSGEWMc1
East-West M2 $37.25 $1.50 4.20 $35.75 FOSGEWMc2
Barges M1 $709.38 -$2.12 -0.30 $711.50 HFOFARAAMc1
Barges M1/M2 $2.13 $0.75 54.35 $1.38 HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2 $707.25 -$2.88 -0.41 $710.13 HFOFARAAMc2
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.61 $0.84 -5.44 -$15.45 HFOFARAACMc1
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.69 $0.82 -5.29 -$15.51 HFOFARAACMc2
SWAP TRADES
Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols
(Curr) ('000T) (Prev) ('000T)
180cst March $748.00 15 NIL
180cst April $745.00-$747.0 45 $747.00-$748.00 55
0
180cst March/April $1.75 5 NIL
180cst April/May $1.50-$2.30 175 $1.25-$1.50 155
180cst May/June $3.50-$4.10 110 $3.65 125
180cst June/July $4.00-$4.25 40 $3.95 40
180cst July/August $4.00-$4.25 30 $4.00 15
180cst August/September $4.25 10 NIL
180cst September/October $4.25 10 NIL
180cst Q2/Q3 $11.50-$12.00 30 $9.50 135
180cst Q3/Q4 $12.25 15 $12.00 75
380cst April $730.00-$734.0 40 $735.00-$735.25 40
0
April viscosity $12.50-$12.75 15 $12.50 35
May viscosity $12.25 30 $12.00 30
June viscosity $12.00 20 $11.75 10
May/June viscosity $0.25 10 NIL
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)