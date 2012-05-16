SINGAPORE, May 16 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened further on Tuesday, propped up by firm buying as the June contract turned prompt month. The June/July and July/August intermonth spreads both closed at a backwardation of $3.75 a tonne, gaining 50 cents from the previous session, as over 100,000 tonnes and close to 300,000 tonnes were traded for the respective contracts. Activity for the fixed-price June 180-centistoke (cst) contract was also brisk, with Brightoil picking up 60,000 tonnes out of the total 135,000 tonnes transacted. In the spot physical trading window, oil major BP picked up seven cargoes, four 20,000-tonne lots and three 40,000-tonnes lots, at outright price levels of $663.00-$665.00 a tonne. This translated to premiums of $1.80-$3.80 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, lowering the 380-cst differential to around $3.55 a tonne though. Traders speculated that the oil major was likely to be capitalising on falling prices, as other players sought to sell off cargoes that were probably purchased when price levels were much higher. Shippers may face some slight disruptions in discharging their cargoes as port authorities have stopped spot ship-to-ship transfers at Pasir Gudang, after the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Pacific Glory ran aground last Tuesday, sources said. Ships have been directed to Tanjung Pelepas instead for transfers, the sources added. Despite the improving market, the demand outlook for China remains lacklustre though. China fuel oil imports are expected to fall 36 percent for May, faced with abundant stockpile while demand from independent refiners remains weak due to sluggish gasoil and gasoline markets, C1 Energy reported on Wednesday. East China is likely to import about 325,000 tonnes of fuel oil for the month, down by 45,000 tonnes or 12 percent from April, as bonded bunker players hold out as prices continue to fall, the report said. About 125,000 tonnes would come from Venezuela, while imports from Singapore and South Korea would be around 100,000 tonnes. TENDERS/SPOT No tenders CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380 PetroChina BP 20KT June 5-9 $663/T 380 PetroChina BP 20KT May 31-June 4 $664/T 380 Vitol BP 20KT June 11-15 $664/T 380 PetroChina BP 20KT June 5-9 $665/T 380 PetroChina BP 40KT May 31-June 4 $665/T 380 Cargill BP 40KT June 5-9 $665/T 380 conocophillips BP 40KT June 11-15 $664/T CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 674.40 -3.25 -0.48 677.65 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.00 0.50 14.29 3.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 663.40 -5.90 -0.88 669.30 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.55 -0.50 -12.35 4.05 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 670.00 0.00 0.00 670.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 6.60 5.90 842.86 0.70 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 0.00 -111.74 -100.00 111.74 180cst M1 669.50 -3.25 -0.48 672.75 180cst M1/M2 3.75 0.50 15.38 3.25 180cst M2 665.75 -3.75 -0.56 669.50 Visco M1 10.75 1.00 10.26 9.75 Visco M2 11.50 1.25 12.20 10.25 380cst M1 658.75 -4.25 -0.64 663.00 380cst M1/M2 4.50 0.75 20.00 3.75 380cst M2 654.25 -5.00 -0.76 659.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.03 0.35 -7.99 -4.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.05 0.26 -6.03 -4.31 East-West M1 41.50 0.75 1.84 40.75 East-West M2 40.00 1.00 2.56 39.00 Barges M1 628.00 -4.00 -0.63 632.00 Barges M1/M2 2.25 0.75 50.00 1.50 Barges M2 625.75 -4.75 -0.75 630.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -4.03 10.48 -72.23 -14.51 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.98 0.09 -0.64 -14.07 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)