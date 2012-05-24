SINGAPORE, May 24 Asia's fuel oil market held onto its gains on Thursday, with the prompt intermonth spread rising to its highest in 11 weeks, Reuters data showed. The June/July spread, the premium between the June and July fixed-price swaps contracts involved, closed at $5.50 a tonne and then eased to around $5.25 a tonne. Volume traded for the contract was substantial, with at least 200,000 tonnes transacted. Interest also extended further down the forward curve, with 40,000-55,000 tonnes done for July/August and August/September, while 120,000 tonnes were traded for Q3/Q4. For fixed-price swaps contracts, Brightoil was the biggest buyer of the day, picking up 145,000 tonnes of the 160,000 tonnes traded for June 380-centistoke (cst). Activity was brisk in the physical market as well, with two 380-cst and three 180-cst deals done during the trading window. Physical outright prices for both 180-cst and 380-cst fell as the underlying Brent crude benchmark lost $1.75 to $105.26 a barrel by 0830 GMT from Thursday's Asian close. Both 180-cst and 380-cst prices eased to five-month lows of $650.60 and $635.30 respectively. Traders said that while the market remains amply supplied, demand could be boosted by lower outright prices. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended May 23 inched up 525,000 barrels to 18.896 million barrels, data from state trade agency International Enterprise showed. The market could see greater demand for power-generation fuel this summer, as Western Japan will experience hotter weather from June to August, the country's weather forecaster said on Thursday. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN AWARDEE (PRICE) India/IOC SELL 180 15KT June 5-7 Gunvor/-$18/-$1 (Haldia) /T Saudi/ExxonM SELL 700 90KT June 8-10 BP/unknown bil (Yanbu) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380 Kuo Oil Hin 20KT June 18-22 $635/T Leong 180 Vitol Hin 20KT June 19-23 $649.50/T Leong 380 PetroChin Bright 20KT June 13-17 $634/T il 180 Vitol BP 25KT June 13-17 $651/T 180 Kuo Oil BP 25KT June 13-17 $651/T CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 650.60 -10.70 -1.62 661.30 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 7.20 -0.80 -10.00 8.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 635.30 -12.40 -1.91 647.70 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.40 -1.30 -22.81 5.70 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker 643.00 -10.00 -1.53 653.00 BK380-B-SIN (Ex-wharf)- 380cst Bunker 7.70 2.40 45.28 5.30 (Ex-wharf) Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 105.26 -1.75 -1.64 107.01 180cst M1 643.50 -9.75 -1.49 653.25 180cst M1/M2 5.50 1.12 25.57 4.38 180cst M2 638.00 -10.88 -1.68 648.88 Visco M1 12.50 1.25 11.11 11.25 Visco M2 11.50 0.25 2.22 11.25 380cst M1 631.00 -11.00 -1.71 642.00 380cst M1/M2 4.50 0.12 2.74 4.38 380cst M2 626.50 -11.13 -1.75 637.63 Cracks -3.08 0.07 -2.22 -3.15 180-Dubai M1 Cracks -3.48 -0.10 2.96 -3.38 180-Dubai M2 East-West M1 41.25 0.00 0.00 41.25 East-West M2 40.50 0.00 0.00 40.50 Barges M1 602.25 -9.75 -1.59 612.00 Barges M1/M2 4.75 1.12 30.85 3.63 Barges M2 597.50 -10.88 -1.79 608.38 Crack -13.34 0.07 -0.52 -13.41 Barges-Brent M1 Crack -13.29 -0.03 0.23 -13.26 Barges-Brent M2 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Anthony Barker)