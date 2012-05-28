SINGAPORE, May 28 Asia's fuel oil market came off the previous session's 15-week high, that had been lifted by strong buying interests from BP and China's Brightoil, amid profit-taking in the swaps market, traders said on Monday. The prompt June/July timespread narrowed by $1.75 a tonne to $5.25, down from Friday's 15-week high of $7.00 in backwardation, amid strong selling in the front-month fixed price contract, with nearly 300,000 tonnes of trades. The selling, traders said, was sparked by the expectation that BP and Brightoil will soon be ending their bull play, by the end of this month, after buying a total of about 1.38 million tonnes of physical cargoes between themselves. "The market was never fundamentally as strong as it had appeared to be in the past month, especially after the bloodshed from March. And when the market was driven to that kind of extremes on last Friday, there were a lot of guys waiting to pounce," a Singapore-based Western trader said. "The selling was more in the flat price because Brightoil was still there to buy, but the momentum was more from the sellers and that weakened the cracks and timespreads, despite slightly higher crude." The Hong Kong-listed trader accounted for more than half of the day's 280,000 tonnes of June paper, traded down from $657.25 to $656.75 a tonne, shedding more than $1.00 from the previous session, and weakening its crack to Dubai crude to a discount $3.45 a barrel, down from minus $2.45/ In contrast, less than 150,000 tonnes of June/July were traded, versus more than 300,000 tonnes, while buying interest in the physical market also waned, with only a single 20,000-tonne lot transacted, and tellingly, with neither Brightoil nor BP on the buy side. The day's differential for physical 380-cst cargoes fell to a more than two-month low of below $1.00 a tonne premium, down from $4.60 last Friday, due to fixed-price offers that were in discounts to swap values. "That's another sign of a falling market - that players are happy to lock in their prices at those fixed-price levels, even though market values are at least $4.00-$5.00 a tonne in premium," another trader said. Traders said the market was still suffering from May's high inflows, particularly from the West that were at above 4 million tonnes. Although June volumes are notionally below average at less than 3.5 million tonnes for the month, sentiment remained broadly bearish due to the poor economic climate. This was also reflected by the sale of a second consecutive low-density cargo for June-loading, from Indian refiner MRPL, at discount levels, to Japanese trader Marubeni. June volumes were also boosted by the offer of three cargoes, totalling 180,000 tonnes, including two Saudi parcels from ExxonMobil and Aramco, and a blendstock lot from India's Reliance. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE (CLOSE) PRICE (VALID) India/MRPL Sell 380cst 80KT June 24-26 (New Marubeni -$1/-$2/T Mangalore) Kuwait/KPC Sell Cracked fuel 80KT June 3-4 Repsol ME+$9/+$10/T India/Essar Sell VGO 60KT June 9-11 (Vadinar) Vitol unspecified Saudi/ExxonMobil Sell 700cst 90KT June 21-23 (Yanbu) May 29 May 30 Saudi/Aramco Sell 380 LR 50KT June 11-13 (Jubail) unspecified India/Reliance Sell CBFS 40KT June 27-29 May 30 May 31 (Jamnagar) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst PetroChina Vitol 20KT June 12-16 MOPS +$4.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $663.00 -$1.80 -0.27 $664.80 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $6.88 -$0.27 -3.78 $7.15 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $643.85 -$4.05 -0.63 $647.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $0.90 -$3.70 -80.43 $4.60 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $650.00 -$5.00 -0.76 $655.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) $6.15 $4.05 57.04 $7.10 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close RIC Brent M1 $107.56 $0.49 0.46 $107.07 180cst M1 $656.88 -$1.12 -0.17 $658.00 180cst M1/M2 $5.25 -$1.75 -25.00 $7.00 180cst M2 $651.63 $0.63 0.10 $651.00 Visco M1 $13.38 -$1.12 -7.72 $14.50 Visco M2 $12.13 $0.38 3.23 $11.75 380cst M1 $643.50 $0.00 0.00 $643.50 380cst M1/M2 $4.00 -$0.25 -5.88 $4.25 380cst M2 $639.50 $0.25 0.04 $639.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$3.45 -$1.01 41.39 -$2.44 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$3.71 -$0.59 18.91 -$3.12 East-West M1 $42.25 $0.50 1.20 $41.75 East-West M2 $41.25 $0.25 0.61 $41.00 Barges M1 $614.63 -$1.62 -0.26 $616.25 Barges M1/M2 $4.25 -$2.00 -32.00 $6.25 Barges M2 $610.38 $0.38 0.06 $610.00 Crack Barges-Brent -$13.66 -$0.44 3.33 -$13.22 M1 Crack Barges-Brent -$13.63 -$0.30 2.25 -$13.33 M2 (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by William Hardy)