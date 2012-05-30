SINGAPORE, May 30 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Wednesday, with its prompt structure, June to September, firming in backwardation while its cracks narrowed for the first time in three sessions, as lower fixed-price levels stoked buying interests. The improved demand and the expectation of tighter supplies next month, from the West and the Middle East, kept the June/July timespread at above $5.00 a tonne for a fifth straight session, after languishing below that level for nearly three months, Reuters data showed. However, the prompt physical market remained lacklustre, with the month's bull players, BP and Brightoil, absent from buying physical cargoes for a third consecutive session, after collectively picking up 1.38 million tonnes since the start of the month. "Players are expecting the market to be fundamentally stronger, even without the boost of a bull play, but very cautiously so. It looks like supplies are a tad lower, and demand could get better due to lower flat-price levels," a Singapore-based Asian trader said. Western arbitrage arrivals for June are expected to be around 4 million tonnes, down from this month's 4.4 million-4.5 million tonnes, while Middle East barrels remain limited by peak summer demand in Saudi Arabia and the increasing difficulty in buying Iranian lots. Players are hopeful that falling flat-price levels will boost demand from China's teapot refiners for straight-run fuel oil, which has been poor since soaring fixed-price levels curbed buying in March. The looming summer in Japan, which has all of its nuclear capacity shut down, is expected to drive premiums for low-sulphur fuel oil towards record-high levels of above $200.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, up from a previous high $170.00-$180.00. This expectation has kept the prompt June/July timespread firm at $5.63 a tonne in backwardation, up 50 cents from a day earlier, with moderate volumes of around 200,000 tonnes traded, while fuel oil's front-month crack narrowed to a one-week high of minus $3.36 a barrel, up 61 cents. The weaker prompt market was reflected by lower trade levels for a physical 380-cst cargo, for loading June 14-18, at a premium of $3.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, down from $4.00 a day ago. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARD ('000T) India/IOC SELL 380 30-35KT June 15-17 Cancelled (Chennai) Korea/EWP BUY HSFO 50KT June 13-17 Hanwha/+$6.50/T (Ulsan) (CFR) 50KT June 26-30 Hanwha/+$4.50/T (Ulsan) (CFR) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380 PetroChina PetroSeraya 20KT June 14-18 +$3.50/T CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev Close RIC Change Cargo - 180cst $653.55 -$8.70 -1.31 $662.25 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $7.00 -$0.15 -2.10 $7.15 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $636.10 -$8.95 -1.39 $645.05 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $3.38 -$0.07 -2.03 $3.45 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $640.00 -$10.00 -1.54 $650.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) $3.90 -$1.05 -21.21 $4.95 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Change Brent M1 $105.60 -$2.11 -1.96 $107.71 180cst M1 $647.75 -$8.25 -1.26 $656.00 180cst M1/M2 $5.63 $0.50 9.75 $5.13 180cst M2 $642.13 -$8.75 -1.34 $650.88 Visco M1 $14.38 $0.63 4.58 $13.75 Visco M2 $11.88 -$0.25 -2.06 $12.13 380cst M1 $633.38 -$8.87 -1.38 $642.25 380cst M1/M2 $3.13 -$0.37 -10.57 $3.50 380cst M2 $630.25 -$8.50 -1.33 $638.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$3.36 $0.61 -15.37 -$3.97 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$3.54 $0.62 -14.90 -$4.16 East-West M1 $41.88 $1.13 2.77 $40.75 East-West M2 $40.50 $0.50 1.25 $40.00 Barges M1 $605.88 -$9.37 -1.52 $615.25 Barges M1/M2 $4.25 -$0.13 -2.97 $4.38 Barges M2 $601.63 -$9.25 -1.51 $610.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$13.04 $0.69 -5.03 -$13.73 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$13.22 $2.56 -16.22 -$15.78 (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; editing by James Jukwey)