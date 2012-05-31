SINGAPORE, May 31 Asia's fuel oil market eased on Thursday, with its prompt three timespreads from June/July to August/September, front-month June crack and physical differentials all weakening, despite lower fixed-price levels. The lacklustre market was also reflected by the absence of any cash deals for the first time in seven sessions amid lower bids, including from the month's bull players BP and Brightoil, in the face of aggressive offers. "It's a short term dip, and the market is still fundamentally stronger than it had been in the past three months," a Singapore-based Asian trader said. "The selling pressure is probably from players that have short-term pricing interests and probably some others who took long positions at the wrong time and had to get out." The June market has been lifted by tighter supplies, mainly from the West and the Middle East, and the expectation of improved demand amid falling fixed-price levels since the start of May. June Western arrivals are expected at around 4 million tonnes, down from about 4.5 million tonnes this month, while Middle East barrels remain limited by peak summer demand in Saudi Arabia and the increasing difficulty in buying Iranian lots. Players are hopeful that falling flat-price levels will boost demand from China's teapot refiners for straight-run fuel oil, which has been poor since soaring fixed-price levels curbed their buying in March. The looming summer in Japan, which has all of its nuclear capacity shut down, is expected to drive premiums for low-sulphur fuel oil towards record-high levels of above $200.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, up from a previous high $170.00-$180.00. Trading interests was focused on both June/July and July/August, with moderate volumes of more than 100,000 tonnes seen traded in each contract, which were respectively sold down by 38 cents and 75 cents to $5.25 and $3.38 a tonne. Cash differentials for both the 180-cst and 380-cst also dropped, respectively to $6.65 and $2.80 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. The 380-cst value fell below $3.00 only for the second time since the start of the month, dragged down by PetroChina who offered $2.75 for 20,000 tonnes, loading June 15-19, below Wednesday's value of $3.38, on the back of selling 60,000 tonnes at progressively lower price levels in the past three days. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARD ('000T) Malaysia/Tenaga Buy 180cst 30KT June 5-7 Vitol/Shell/+$1 /T 30KT June 8-10 CASH TRADES No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $641.25 -$12.30 -1.88 $653.55 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $6.65 -$0.35 -5.00 $7.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $625.05 -$11.05 -1.74 $636.10 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.80 -$0.58 -17.04 $3.38 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $634.00 -$6.00 -0.94 $640.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $8.95 $5.05 129.49 $3.90 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $103.71 -$1.89 -1.79 $105.60 180cst M1 $635.88 -$11.87 -1.83 $647.75 180cst M1/M2 $5.25 -$0.38 -6.75 $5.63 180cst M2 $630.63 -$11.50 -1.79 $642.13 Visco M1 $12.75 -$1.63 -11.34 $14.38 Visco M2 $11.00 -$0.88 -7.41 $11.88 380cst M1 $623.13 -$10.25 -1.62 $633.38 380cst M1/M2 $3.50 $0.37 11.82 $3.13 380cst M2 $619.63 -$10.62 -1.69 $630.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$3.60 -$0.24 7.14 -$3.36 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$3.54 $0.00 0.00 -$3.54 East-West M1 $41.50 -$0.38 -0.91 $41.88 East-West M2 $38.75 -$1.75 -4.32 $40.50 Barges M1 $594.38 -$11.50 -1.90 $605.88 Barges M1/M2 $2.50 -$1.75 -41.18 $4.25 Barges M2 $591.88 -$9.75 -1.62 $601.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$12.65 $0.39 -2.99 -$13.04 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$12.89 $0.33 -2.50 -$13.22 (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by William Hardy)