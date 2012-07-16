SINGAPORE, July 16 The Asian fuel oil market was mostly steady on Monday, with cash premiums and inter-month swaps values holding near levels in the previous session as market activity was slow. No trades were done during the physical trading window. Cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst were valued at $4.00 and $3.15 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, down 20 cents and 10 cents, respectively. The swaps market was also relatively quiet, with a total of 50,000 tonnes of fixed-price contracts transacted, compared with 130,000 tonnes in the previous session. Inter-month spreads were more actively traded, with at least 180,000 tonnes of the newly prompt August/September contract changing hands. The contract closed 13 cents lower at $2.63 a tonne. Softer fundamentals are expected in August as arbitrage inflows are seen to be heavier next month. Exports from India are likely to be higher too. On the demand end, eyes are on China and Japan, where spot requirements have been lacklustre. Reflecting the weaker outlook, India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Aug. 12-14 loading from New Mangalore, to oil major BP at a discount of $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB) basis. It previously sold a similar cargo for July 15-17 lifting to Japanese trader Mitsui at a premium of 25 cents to Singapore spot quotes, FOB. **Tenders: India's MRPL sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Aug. 12-24 loading from New Mangalore to BP at a discount of $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, FOB. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd sold two 30,000 tonne parcels, for July 20-24 and Aug. 2-6 loading, respectively, from Kochi, to Marubeni at an unspecified price. **Cash deals: No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 614.60 0.45 0.07 614.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.00 -0.20 -4.76 4.20 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 602.25 0.85 0.14 601.40 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.15 -0.10 -3.08 3.25 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 610.00 2.00 0.33 608.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.75 1.15 17.42 6.60 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 101.33 0.69 0.69 100.64 180cst M1 611.25 2.50 0.41 608.75 180cst M1/M2 2.63 -0.12 -4.36 2.75 180cst M2 608.63 2.63 0.43 606.00 Visco M1 11.50 -0.13 -1.12 11.63 Visco M2 11.38 -0.25 -2.15 11.63 380cst M1 599.75 2.62 0.44 597.13 380cst M1/M2 2.50 -0.25 -9.09 2.75 380cst M2 597.25 2.87 0.48 594.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.39 -0.18 4.28 -4.21 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.41 -0.20 4.75 -4.21 East-West M1 35.63 -0.50 -1.38 36.13 East-West M2 36.00 -0.13 -0.36 36.13 Barges M1 575.63 3.00 0.52 572.63 Barges M1/M2 3.00 0.25 9.09 2.75 Barges M2 572.63 2.75 0.48 569.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -4.39 9.03 -67.29 -13.42 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.23 -0.26 2.00 -12.97 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jane Baird)