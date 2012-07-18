SINGAPORE, July 17 The Asian fuel oil market recovered slightly on Wednesday, with the prompt intermonth swaps value inching up to a three-session high, while cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst erased the previous session's losses. The August/September intermonth contract gained 25 cents to $2.88 a tonne by the Asian close, and was later traded up at $2.85-$3.10 a tonne by 1100 GMT. At least 185,000 tonnes of the contract was transacted. Fixed price swaps were heavily traded as well, with a total of 220,000 tonnes of 180-cst and 380-cst August contracts changing hands. In the physical market, Total was seen bidding for 180-cst, which drove the premium up 30 cents to a two-session high of $3.80 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The 380-cst premium was at a three-session high of $3.20 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, up 10 cents from Tuesday. South Korean utility Western Power was heard to have bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for August 3-7 delivery to Pyongtaek, from SK Energy via a tender, but this could not be confirmed. Taiwan's CPC has floated a tender to sell 38,000 tonnes of straight-run low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for August lifting from Kaohsiung. The reason behind the unusual offer was not immediately known. CPC had in December sealed a rare term agreement to buy 720,000 tonnes of LSFO at premiums of $110.00-$120.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis from Shell. **Tenders: Taiwan's CPC is offering 38,000 tonnes of straight-run LSFO, for lifting in a five-day range during Aug. 1-31, via tender which closes on July 24, with two-day validity. **Cash deals: Two 180-cst deals. PetroChina bought 20,000 tonnes, for August 5-9 lifting, from Brightoil at a premium of $3.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. Total bought 20,000 tonnes, for August 5-9 lifting, from PetroChina at a premium of $3.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 629.15 0.95 0.15 628.20 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.80 0.30 8.57 3.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 616.80 0.90 0.15 615.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.20 0.10 3.23 3.10 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 625.00 1.00 0.16 624.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 8.20 0.10 1.23 8.10 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 103.84 0.28 0.27 103.56 180cst M1 625.88 0.50 0.08 625.38 180cst M1/M2 2.88 0.25 9.51 2.63 180cst M2 623.00 0.25 0.04 622.75 Visco M1 11.75 -0.25 -2.08 12.00 Visco M2 11.38 0.00 0.00 11.38 380cst M1 614.13 0.75 0.12 613.38 380cst M1/M2 2.50 0.50 25.00 2.00 380cst M2 611.63 0.25 0.04 611.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.46 -0.15 3.48 -4.31 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.53 -0.15 3.42 -4.38 East-West M1 34.75 -0.38 -1.08 35.13 East-West M2 35.88 0.50 1.41 35.38 Barges M1 591.13 0.88 0.15 590.25 Barges M1/M2 4.00 1.12 38.89 2.88 Barges M2 587.13 -0.25 -0.04 587.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.51 -0.32 2.43 -13.19 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.15 -0.11 0.84 -13.04 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)