SINGAPORE, July 19 Asian fuel oil intermonth swaps inched higher on Thursday as sentiment improved slightly because of dwindling stocks in the region due to lower arrivals from the West and the Middle East. The August/September contract gained 25 cents to $3.13 a tonne, the highest in one week, according to Reuters data. Cash premiums also strengthened for a second straight session. The premium for 180-centistoke (cst) gained 10 cents to $3.90 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium was 15 cents higher at $3.35 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. No deals were done during the physical trading window. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended July 18 plunged 3.357 million barrels from the previous week to 17.373 million barrels, data from the state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) showed. Imports from Western countries fell more than 70 percent to around 225,000 tonnes, and will likely remain at low levels as Western arbitrage arrivals into East Asia are expected to be capped below 3 million tonnes. The Middle East market is also tight as domestic demand peaks during summer, limiting exports. Around 94,000 tonnes of fuel oil arrived in Singapore for the week ended July 18, 30 percent lower than the previous week, the IE data showed. In Japan, inventories of both low and high sulphur C-fuel continued to climb as power generation requirements remained weak despite rising temperatures in the summer. Data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed that stocks went up by 3-9 percent for the week ended July 14. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has floated a tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for August 5-7 lifting from Mailiao. The tender closes on July 3. **Tenders: South Korea's Western Power bought 30,000 tonnes of HSFO, for August 3-7 delivery to Pyongtaek, from SK Energy at a premium of $30.00-$35.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is offering 35,000 tonnes of HSFO, for August 5-7 lifting from Mailiao, via tender which closes on July 23. **Cash deals: No trades. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 641.25 12.10 1.92 629.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.90 0.10 2.63 3.80 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 628.90 12.10 1.96 616.80 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.35 0.15 4.69 3.20 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 636.00 11.00 1.76 625.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.10 -1.10 -13.41 8.20 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 106.05 2.21 2.13 103.84 180cst M1 637.88 12.00 1.92 625.88 180cst M1/M2 3.13 0.25 8.68 2.88 180cst M2 634.75 11.75 1.89 623.00 Visco M1 11.88 0.13 1.11 11.75 Visco M2 11.50 0.12 1.05 11.38 380cst M1 626.00 11.87 1.93 614.13 380cst M1/M2 2.75 0.25 10.00 2.50 380cst M2 623.25 11.62 1.90 611.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.45 0.01 -0.22 -4.46 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.56 -0.03 0.66 -4.53 East-West M1 34.50 -0.25 -0.72 34.75 East-West M2 35.00 -0.88 -2.45 35.88 Barges M1 603.38 12.25 2.07 591.13 Barges M1/M2 3.63 -0.37 -9.25 4.00 Barges M2 599.75 12.62 2.15 587.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.78 -0.27 2.00 -13.51 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.45 -0.30 2.28 -13.15 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)