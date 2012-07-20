SINGAPORE, July 20 The Asian fuel oil market was steady on Friday, with intermonth swaps and cash premiums holding firm. The prompt August/September contract closed at $3.13 a tonne, unchange from Thursday, while the second-month September/October eased 13 cents to $2.50 a tonne. Fixed-price swaps were traded in the window. Oil major BP was seen offloading 70,000 tonnes of August 180-centistoke (cst) contracts, while ChinaOil sold 35,000 tonnes of August 380-cst. The physical trading window was quiet with no deals done. The cash premium for 180-cst was unchanged at $3.90 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium fell 15 cents to $3.20 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. In the Singapore marine fuel market, the bunker differential, or price spread between ex-wharf marine fuel prices and fuel oil cargo values, fell to its lowest in one week. Demand for marine fuel has slowed as prices rise due to high underlying crude prices. "Enquiries have come off a little," said a bunker trader based in Singapore. Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co shut a third of its capacity after a fire on Thursday evening. However, a trader said impact on the market is yet to be seen as Idemitsu has term contracts to import low sulphur fuel oil. Domestic demand for the power generation fuel has yet to pick up, though temperatures during the summer are expected to turn warmer, which could likely bouy demand. In South Korea, utility East West Power (EWP) bought 100,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for August delivery to Ulsan via tender. The sellers could not be immediately confirmed, but Mitsui was heard to be providin 50,000 tonnes for August 11-15 delivery, while the remaining 50,000 tonnes for August 27-31 delivery went to Daewoo. **Tenders: Taiwan's Formosa is offering 35,000 tonnes of HSFO, for August 5-7 lifting from Mailiao, via tender which closes on July 23. **Cash deals: No trades. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 648.65 7.40 1.15 641.25 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.90 0.00 0.00 3.90 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 636.25 7.35 1.17 628.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.20 -0.15 -4.48 3.35 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 643.00 7.00 1.10 636.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.75 -0.35 -4.93 7.10 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 106.93 0.88 0.83 106.05 180cst M1 645.13 7.25 1.14 637.88 180cst M1/M2 3.13 0.00 0.00 3.13 180cst M2 642.00 7.25 1.14 634.75 Visco M1 11.75 -0.13 -1.09 11.88 Visco M2 11.38 -0.12 -1.04 11.50 380cst M1 633.38 7.38 1.18 626.00 380cst M1/M2 2.75 0.00 0.00 2.75 380cst M2 630.63 7.38 1.18 623.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.07 0.39 -8.74 -4.46 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.22 0.34 -7.46 -4.56 East-West M1 34.13 -0.37 -1.07 34.50 East-West M2 34.88 -0.12 -0.34 35.00 Barges M1 611.00 7.62 1.26 603.38 Barges M1/M2 3.88 0.25 6.89 3.63 Barges M2 607.13 7.38 1.23 599.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.53 0.25 -1.81 -13.78 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.25 0.20 -1.49 -13.45 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)