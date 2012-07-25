SINGAPORE, July 25 Asian fuel oil cash premiums were steady on Wednesday, as activity in the physical trading window remained quiet. The premium for 180-centistoke (cst) inched up a slight five cents to $3.20 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium eased 10 cents to $3.30 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Activity in the swaps market was brisk, with at least 125,000 tonnes of fixed-price swaps contracts done during the trading window. Intermonth swaps contracts also saw substantial interests, with at least 180,000 tonnes of the prompt August/September contract transacted. A large volume of at least 395,000 tonnes of the second-month September/October contract was also traded. Saudi's ExxonMobil sold 80,000 tonnes of 650-cst for August 11-13 lifting from Yanbu at a wider discount than what it fetched from a previous cargo, reflecting the current weaker market sentiment. ExxonMobil was heard to have sold the cargo to Vitol at a discount of around $25.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. It previously fetched a discount of $20.00-$21.00 to Singapore spot quotes from a July-loading cargo sold to Bakri. Demand from Japan also remained weak. Data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed that Japanese fuel oil imports for the week ended July 21 plunged more than 80 percent from the previous week to around 62,000 kilolitres. Low sulphur and high sulphur fuel oil inventories, however, dipped around one percent to 2.63 million kilolitres for the week ended July 21, the data showed. **Tenders: Saudi Aramco sold 80,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for August 3-5 lifting from Yanbu, to BP at a discount of $20.00-$23.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. Saudi's ExxonMobil sold 80,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for August 11-13 lifting from Yanbu, to Vitol at a discount of around $25.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. **Cash deals: No trades. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 626.00 -0.15 -0.02 626.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.20 0.05 1.59 3.15 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 614.85 -0.65 -0.11 615.50 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.30 -0.10 -2.94 3.40 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 620.00 -1.00 -0.16 621.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.15 -0.35 -6.36 5.50 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 103.51 -0.29 -0.28 103.80 180cst M1 622.88 -0.12 -0.02 623.00 180cst M1/M2 2.88 0.25 9.51 2.63 180cst M2 620.00 -0.38 -0.06 620.38 Visco M1 11.25 0.37 3.40 10.88 Visco M2 10.88 0.00 0.00 10.88 380cst M1 611.63 -0.50 -0.08 612.13 380cst M1/M2 2.50 -0.13 -4.94 2.63 380cst M2 609.13 -0.37 -0.06 609.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.20 0.07 -1.64 -4.27 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.34 0.02 -0.46 -4.36 East-West M1 34.38 0.75 2.23 33.63 East-West M2 34.25 0.50 1.48 33.75 Barges M1 588.50 -0.88 -0.15 589.38 Barges M1/M2 2.75 0.00 0.00 2.75 Barges M2 585.75 -0.88 -0.15 586.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.40 0.15 -1.11 -13.55 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -12.79 0.26 -1.99 -13.05 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)