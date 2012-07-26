SINGAPORE, July 26 Asian fuel oil cash premiums were steady on
Thursday, but traders were looking out for signs of slowing Chinese demand.
Differentials for 180-centistoke(cst) were assessed at $3.25 a tonne, up 5
cents from the previous Asian close, Reuters calculations showed.
"In Asia, inventories are definitely building up, and supply is not as tight
as before," a Singapore-based trader said.
"Any signs of slowing Chinese demand is going to put pressure on prices and
we're carefully watching for any signs of that right now."
Pakistan State Oil (PSO) will likely buy two low sulphur fuel oil cargoes to
be delivered into the port of Karachi for August through October delivery.
The company has already purchased more than 500,000 tonnes of fuel oil for
delivery July through September.
Fuel oil is used mainly for power generation in Pakistan and demand usually
peaks around the summer season, when lower hydropower output means the country
is forced to burn fuel oil in power plants.
Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks were marginally up by 1.35 percent to
reach a two-week high of 17.607 million barrels. Lower domestic demand in some
countries may have caused them to export barrels to Singapore. United Arab
Emirates exported more to Singapore, with levels seen at nearly 84,000 tonnes
versus 44,000 tonnes in the week ended July 18.
**Cash deals: One trade
In over the counter (OTC) trade Shell purchased a 20,000 tonne cargoe of
180-cst fuel oil from Petrochina at a premium of $3.25 a tonne over the
Singapore benchmark. Delivery for the cargo is slated for August 17-21.
FUEL OIL
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Cargo - 180cst 632.60 6.60 1.05 626.00 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst 3.25 0.05 1.56 3.20 <FO180-SIN-DI
>
Cargo - 380cst 621.60 6.75 1.10 614.85 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 3.75 0.45 13.64 3.30 <FO380-SIN-DI
>
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 625.00 5.00 0.81 620.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.40 -1.75 -33.98 5.15
Premium
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 103.88 0.37 0.36 103.51
180cst M1 629.13 6.25 1.00 622.88 <FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2 3.50 0.62 21.53 2.88 <FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2 625.63 5.63 0.91 620.00 <FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1 11.50 0.25 2.22 11.25 <FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2 11.38 0.50 4.60 10.88 <FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1 617.63 6.00 0.98 611.63 <FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2 3.38 0.88 35.20 2.50 <FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2 614.25 5.12 0.84 609.13 <FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai -3.59 0.61 -14.52 -4.20 <FO180SGCKMc1
M1
Cracks 180-Dubai -3.79 0.56 -12.87 -4.35 <FO180SGCKMc2
M2
East-West M1 35.25 0.87 2.53 34.38
East-West M2 35.00 0.75 2.19 34.25
Barges M1 593.88 5.38 0.91 588.50
Barges M1/M2 3.25 0.50 18.18 2.75 <HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2 590.63 4.88 0.83 585.75
Crack Barges-Brent -13.02 0.37 -2.76 -13.39 <HFOFARAACMc1
M1
Crack Barges-Brent -12.37 0.42 -3.28 -12.79 <HFOFARAACMc2
M2
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; editing by Keiron Henderson)