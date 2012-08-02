SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Asia's fuel oil timespreads maintained its strength on Thursday, as traders continued to price in an anticipated supply crunch this month due to a shortage of on-specification barrels. The intermonth premium for August/September fuel was pegged at $5 according to Reuters data, down about 60 cents from the previous session. The intermonth premium for September/October fuel was pegged at $2.88, down 25 cents from levels seen on Wednesday Asia close. "The market pulled back a little, this could be a signal that the view is that the backend of August will see supply tightness easing," a Singapore-based trader said. Western fuel oil shipments into East Asia are expected to rise to 4.1 million tonnes in August, up nearly 46 percent from the previous month. About 750,000 - 1 million tonnes of this flow is expected to be low-sulphur fuel oil some traders said which may further prop up the prompt intermonth timespreads. The supply shortage in the region has been due to a lack of high-density blending components and as a result the marine fuels market has also been experiencing tightness. This is expected to directly impact the Singapore benchmark bunker premium, traders said. Singapore 380-centistoke, bunker premiums were pegged around $6 a tonne on Thursday, but are expected to rise further, traders said. FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 640.75 0.70 0.11 640.05 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.50 -0.20 -5.41 3.70 <FO180-SIN-D F> Cargo - 380cst 628.65 1.45 0.23 627.20 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.00 -0.50 -11.11 4.50 <FO380-SIN-D F> Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 634.00 0.00 0.00 634.00 <BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.35 -1.45 -21.32 6.80 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close RIC Brent M1 106.28 1.29 1.23 104.99 180cst M1 638.63 0.88 0.14 637.75 <FO180SGSWMc > 180cst M1/M2 5.00 -0.63 -11.19 5.63 <FO180SGSDMc > 180cst M2 633.63 1.50 0.24 632.13 <FO180SGSWMc > Visco M1 12.88 -1.00 -7.20 13.88 <FOVISSGDFMc > Visco M2 12.00 -0.88 -6.83 12.88 <FOVISSGDFMc > 380cst M1 625.75 1.87 0.30 623.88 <FO380SGSWMc > 380cst M1/M2 4.13 -0.50 -10.80 4.63 <FO380SGSDMc > 380cst M2 621.63 2.38 0.38 619.25 <FO380SGSWMc > Cracks 180-Dubai -4.03 -0.56 16.14 -3.47 <FO180SGCKMc M1 > Cracks 180-Dubai -4.15 -0.46 12.47 -3.69 <FO180SGCKMc M2 > East-West M1 36.25 -0.25 -0.68 36.50 East-West M2 34.50 -0.88 -2.49 35.38 Barges M1 602.38 1.13 0.19 601.25 <HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 3.25 -1.25 -27.78 4.50 <HFOFARAASMc > Barges M2 599.13 2.38 0.40 596.75 <HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent -14.11 -0.93 7.06 -13.18 <HFOFARAACMc M1 > Crack Barges-Brent -13.28 -0.82 6.58 -12.46 <HFOFARAACMc M2 > (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)