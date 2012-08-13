SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Asia's fuel oil swaps market weakened on Monday, with the soon-to-be-prompt September/October inter-month spread easing, in high volume, to its lowest in one and a half weeks. The September/October contract, which turns prompt on Thursday, fell 13 cents to $2.88 a tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT, Reuters data showed. At least 370,000 tonnes traded on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) platform. The September fixed-price swaps contract was also actively traded, with at least 145,000 tonnes changing hands. In the physical market, cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst inched up to a two-session high. The 180-cst premium edged up 10 cents to $2.90 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium was 35 cents higher at $2.70 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The bunker premium, the difference between ex-wharf marine fuel and cargo prices, was steady above $7.00 a tonne. Singapore marine fuel sales for July increased by a slight 0.2 percent to a two-month high of around 3.66 million tonnes, according to data released by the Maritine and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). The climb is in line with higher vessel arrivals by tonnage in July at 192 million gross tonnes (GT), which is 2.9 percent higher than June's 186 million GT, the data showed. Traders said that sales in August are likely to be lower as the market is short of on-specification cargos arriving from the West. * TENDERS: - Taiwan's CPC sold 38,000 tonnes of straight-run low sulphur fuel oil, for September loading from Kaohsiung, to Mercuria at a premium of $83.00-$85.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - India's MRPL sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 3-5 loading from New Mangalore, to Gunvor at a discount of $5.00-$6.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, FOB. * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and one 380-cst deal. - Glencore bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Aug. 28-Sept. 1 loading, from Mitsui at a premium of $2.75 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Shell bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Aug. 28-Sept. 1 loading, from BP at a premium of $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 667.80 1.00 0.15 666.80 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.90 0.10 3.57 2.80 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 665.30 11.10 1.70 654.20 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.70 0.35 14.89 2.35 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 673.00 11.00 1.66 662.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.70 -0.10 -1.28 7.80 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 113.54 0.96 0.85 112.58 180cst M1 667.25 0.62 0.09 666.63 180cst M1/M2 3.25 -0.25 -7.14 3.50 180cst M2 664.00 0.87 0.13 663.13 Visco M1 12.25 -0.13 -1.05 12.38 Visco M2 12.25 0.12 0.99 12.13 380cst M1 655.00 0.75 0.11 654.25 380cst M1/M2 3.25 0.00 0.00 3.25 380cst M2 651.75 0.75 0.12 651.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.13 -0.34 5.87 -5.79 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -6.08 -0.30 5.19 -5.78 East-West M1 32.50 -3.25 -9.09 35.75 East-West M2 32.13 -1.12 -3.37 33.25 Barges M1 634.75 3.87 0.61 630.88 Barges M1/M2 2.88 1.88 188.00 1.00 Barges M2 631.88 2.00 0.32 629.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -16.33 -0.65 4.15 -15.68 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.05 -0.37 2.52 -14.68 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)