SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Asia's fuel oil cash premiums weakened on Thursday, with the premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade falling to its lowest in more than two months, amid quiet physical trading for the second straight session. The 180-cst premium eased 35 cents to $2.45 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, its lowest level since early June, according to Reuters data. The 380-cst premium also dipped to a four-session low of $2.65 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. "People are probably holding off because crude prices are climbing," a trader said. Activity in the swaps market, on the other hand, was robust with 160,000 tonnes of the September 180-cst fixed-price contract traded. Brightoil was seen offloading 140,000 tonnes of the contract during the trading window. The prompt September/October contact, the premium of the September price over the October price, inched up 13 cents to close at $2.75 a tonne at 0830 GMT. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended Aug. 15 dived 16 percent to a three-week low of 17.8 million barrels, according to data released by the state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) on Thursday. The fall was mainly due to an increase in exports to China, which spiked nearly 427 percent to 200,318 tonnes for the week. Imports from the West, however, climbed to around 900,000 tonnes, in line with expectations of higher arbitrage inflows this month. * TENDERS: - Saudi's ExxonMobil sold 80,000 tonnes of 700-cst, for Aug. 24-26 lifting from Yanbu, to Bakri at a discount of around $28.00-$29.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board basis. [F U EL/TENDA] * CASH DEALS: No trades * REFINERY NEWS: - Taiwan's CPC has further delayed the start-up of a new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) gasoline-making unit at its Talin plant to the end of September. - Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery has begun restarting after having been unexpectedly shut earlier this month following a technical fault. The 135,000 bpd plant is expected to run at 70 percent capacity by Aug. 19. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 685.50 12.25 1.82 673.25 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.45 -0.35 -12.50 2.80 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 672.60 12.35 1.87 660.25 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.65 -0.20 -7.02 2.85 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 680.00 12.00 1.80 668.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.40 -0.35 -4.52 7.75 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 116.54 2.41 2.11 114.13 180cst M1 682.38 12.50 1.87 669.88 180cst M1/M2 2.75 0.12 4.56 2.63 180cst M2 679.63 12.38 1.86 667.25 Visco M1 13.00 0.25 1.96 12.75 Visco M2 12.63 0.63 5.25 12.00 380cst M1 669.38 12.25 1.86 657.13 380cst M1/M2 2.38 0.50 26.60 1.88 380cst M2 667.00 11.75 1.79 655.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.96 0.04 -0.67 -6.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.80 0.11 -1.86 -5.91 East-West M1 33.13 0.13 0.39 33.00 East-West M2 33.25 0.37 1.13 32.88 Barges M1 649.25 12.37 1.94 636.88 Barges M1/M2 2.88 0.38 15.20 2.50 Barges M2 646.38 12.00 1.89 634.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -5.96 10.19 -63.10 -16.15 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.24 -0.49 3.32 -14.75 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Nina Chestney)