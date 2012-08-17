SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Friday, with premiums for 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst extending losses to reach their lowest levels in three months and two months, respectively. The 180-cst premium lost 55 cents to $1.90 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the weakest since May 9, while the 380-cst premium eased 50 cents to $2.15 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the lowest since June 11, according to Reuters data. No deals were done during the physical trading window. Brightoil was seen placing low offers for both the 180-cst and 380-cst grades, which contributed to the drop in premiums. In the swaps market, Brightoil was again seen selling the September fixed-price contract for 180-cst, offloading a total of 115,000 tonnes during the trading window. European trader Total, on the other hand, picked up 70,000 tonnes of the contract. The market is amply-supplied, while demand has been lacklustre, traders said. "There is enough supply, even with the lack of blending materials, the bunker market does not feel tight," said a bunker trader. The weakened sentiment is reflected in the value of the prompt inter-month spread, which has declined since the start of the month. The September/October inter-month spread was unchanged at a three-week low of $2.75 a tonne on Friday, Reuters data showed. * TENDERS: No tenders * CASH DEALS: No trades * REFINERY NEWS: - Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy has halted operations at a 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Oita refinery in southwestern Japan after a leak of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 683.20 -2.30 -0.34 685.50 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.90 -0.55 -22.45 2.45 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 670.45 -2.15 -0.32 672.60 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.15 -0.50 -18.87 2.65 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 678.00 -2.00 -0.29 680.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.55 0.15 2.03 7.40 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 114.08 -0.60 -0.52 114.68 180cst M1 680.63 -1.75 -0.26 682.38 180cst M1/M2 2.75 0.00 0.00 2.75 180cst M2 677.88 -1.75 -0.26 679.63 Visco M1 12.88 -0.12 -0.92 13.00 Visco M2 12.50 -0.13 -1.03 12.63 380cst M1 667.75 -1.63 -0.24 669.38 380cst M1/M2 2.38 0.00 0.00 2.38 380cst M2 665.38 -1.62 -0.24 667.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.01 -0.05 0.84 -5.96 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.92 -0.12 2.07 -5.80 East-West M1 33.38 0.25 0.75 33.13 East-West M2 33.25 0.00 0.00 33.25 Barges M1 647.25 -2.00 -0.31 649.25 Barges M1/M2 2.63 -0.24 -8.36 2.87 Barges M2 644.63 -1.75 -0.27 646.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.91 0.33 -2.17 -15.24 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.56 0.23 -1.56 -14.79 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)