SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Asia's fuel oil market was steady on Wednesday, with inter-month swaps values holding firm at levels similar to the previous session. The price difference between September and October fixed-price contracts, also known as the September/October timespread, was unchanged at a backwardation of $2.38 a tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT, Reuters data showed. The contract, however, was traded up to $2.50-$2.75 by 1030 GMT. At least 125,000 tonnes of the contract was traded on the Intercontinental Exchange, traders said. The physical trading window saw one 180-centistoke (cst) and one 380-cst deals done after four quiet sessions. The deals were traded at lower prices, which weakened cash premiums for both grades. Premium for 180-cst fell 30 cents to $1.90 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium was 40 cents down at $2.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 10,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for Sept. 4-6 lifting from Mailiao, to Gunvor at a premium of $75.00-$80.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. Formosa also sold 35,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) to Gunvor, for Sept. 4-6 lifting from Mailiao, at a discount of around $50.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, FOB. It previously sold a similar cargo, for Aug. 5-7 lifting, to Petrosummit at a discount of $40.00-$45.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) bought 15,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and 25,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Aug. 29-30 delivery, from Bumi Siak Pusako at a premium of $84.95 and $69.95 a tonne to Singapore quotes, respectively, on cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. Ceypetco has bought 70,000 tonnes of LSFO and 85,000 tonnes of HSFO through spot tenders since shutting its 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery on July 2 for a planned maintenance. The refinery has since been restarted on Aug. 10. * TENDERS: - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 10,000 tonnes of PFO and 35,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Sept. 4-6 lifting from Mailiao, to Gunvor at a premium of $75.00-$80.00 and a discount of $50 a tonne above Singapore quotes, respectively. - Sri Lanka's Ceypetco bought 15,000 tonnes of LSFO and 25,000 tonnes of HSFO, for delivery over Aug. 29-30 to DES Colombo, from Bumi Siak Pusako at a premium of $84.95 and $69.95 a tonne above Singapore quotes, respectively. - Saudi Aramco sold 80,000-85,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Aug. 30-31 lifting from Yanbu, to Vitol at a discount of $24.00-$25.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. * CASH DEALS: One 380-cst and one 180-cst deals - Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for September 6-10 loading, from Brightoil at $670.00 a tonne. - PetroChina sold 40,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for September 6-10 loading, to BP at a premium of $2.50 a tonne above first-half September quotes. * REFINERY NEWS: - Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery has reached 100 percent capacity after restarting last week. The plant will start selling oil products to domestic distributors on Friday. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 683.80 0.65 0.10 683.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.90 -0.30 -13.64 2.20 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 671.30 0.50 0.07 670.80 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.10 -0.40 -16.00 2.50 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 676.00 0.00 0.00 676.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.70 -0.50 -9.62 5.20 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.26 -0.27 -0.24 114.53 180cst M1 681.75 1.00 0.15 680.75 180cst M1/M2 2.38 0.00 0.00 2.38 180cst M2 679.38 1.00 0.15 678.38 Visco M1 12.63 0.00 0.00 12.63 Visco M2 12.38 0.00 0.00 12.38 380cst M1 669.13 1.00 0.15 668.13 380cst M1/M2 2.13 0.00 0.00 2.13 380cst M2 667.00 1.00 0.15 666.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.28 0.21 -3.24 -6.49 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -6.00 0.33 -5.21 -6.33 East-West M1 32.75 -0.13 -0.40 32.88 East-West M2 32.75 -0.13 -0.40 32.88 Barges M1 649.00 1.12 0.17 647.88 Barges M1/M2 2.38 0.00 0.00 2.38 Barges M2 646.63 1.13 0.18 645.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.78 0.44 -2.89 -15.22 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.71 0.32 -2.13 -15.03 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)