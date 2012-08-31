SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Asia's fuel oil market eased on Friday but with cash differentials remaining above $4.00 and inter-month spreads largely unchanged along the 12-month forward curve. The differential for 180-centistoke (cst) grade eased from a three-month high to a premium of $4.90 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, $1.10 lower than the previous session. Kuo Oil's bids for the 180-cst cargoes were seen supportive. The 380-cst differential was 10 cents down at a premium of $4.30 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The prompt September/October inter-month spread closed 12 cents lower at a backwardation of $5.38 a tonne. Prices were supported by the prospect of a supply crunch in September and October, as Venezuela's 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) Amuay refinery was hit by a fire last weekend. The refinery has been shut since Saturday, and a restart date is still unclear, though officials said operations could be resumed in another two to three days. Venezuela is one of the major fuel oil exporters to Asia, shipping 1.4-1.5 million tonnes a month to Singapore and China, according to industry sources. Feedstock demand by Chinese independent refineries is likely to increase in the autumn when more gasoil is needed for agriculture and fishing. * TENDERS: - Indian Oil Corp offered 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 25-27 loading from Haldia, via tender which closes on Sept. 6, with a one-day validity. * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and one 380-cst trade - Gunvor sold 25,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 17-21 loading, to Mitsui at a premium of $5.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - BP bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 21-25 lifting, from PetroChina at a premium of $4.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. * REFINERY NEWS: - Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy said on Friday it expects to restart operations of a 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Oita refinery in southwestern Japan by Monday or Tuesday, after unplanned repair work. - Japan's Nansei Sekiyu said oil refining operations had resumed as scheduled at its 100,000 bpd Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Friday after a strong typhoon brought heavy rain and strong wind from Saturday to Monday. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 687.90 -0.70 -0.10 688.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.90 -1.10 -18.33 6.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 673.00 0.65 0.10 672.35 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.30 -0.10 -2.27 4.40 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 679.00 0.00 0.00 679.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.00 -0.65 -9.77 6.65 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 113.23 0.24 0.21 112.99 180cst M1 684.38 0.63 0.09 683.75 180cst M1/M2 5.38 -0.12 -2.18 5.50 180cst M2 679.00 0.75 0.11 678.25 Visco M1 14.50 -0.25 -1.69 14.75 Visco M2 14.00 -0.25 -1.75 14.25 380cst M1 669.88 0.88 0.13 669.00 380cst M1/M2 4.88 -0.12 -2.40 5.00 380cst M2 665.00 1.00 0.15 664.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.26 -0.28 5.62 -4.98 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.49 -0.28 5.37 -5.21 East-West M1 38.50 1.50 4.05 37.00 East-West M2 36.50 1.00 2.82 35.50 Barges M1 645.88 -0.87 -0.13 646.75 Barges M1/M2 3.38 -0.62 -15.50 4.00 Barges M2 642.50 -0.25 -0.04 642.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.38 -0.27 1.91 -14.11 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.43 -0.20 1.41 -14.23 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)