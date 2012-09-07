SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Asia's fuel oil market weakened slightly on Friday, with the prompt inter-month spread falling to a one-week low, as tight supplies eased with higher volumes of Western arbitrage arrivals. The September/October inter-month spread was valued 13 cents lower at $4.88 a tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT. Cash differentials, however, were steady. The differential for 180-centistoke (cst) inched up five cents to a premium of $4.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium was unchanged from the previous session at $3.65 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Western fuel oil shipments to East Asia are expected to rise to around 4.6 million tonnes in September, up from August's 4 million tonnes, according to a Reuters survey of traders and shipping brokers. However, the arrivals are mainly high viscosity cargoes, traders said. Taiwan's CPC has offered, for the third time, a rare tender to sell 35,000 tonnes straight-run low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO). The tender, for Oct lifting from Kaohsiung, closes on Sept. 10, with bids to remain valid till Sept. 12, industry sources said. The straight-run LSFO was to be used as feedstock for the company's new 80,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-making unit at its Talin plant, but start-up of the unit has been delayed. CPC last sold 38,000 tonnes of straight-run LSFO for September lifting to Mercuria at a premium of $83.00-$85.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. * TENDERS: - Taiwan's CPC is offering 35,000 tonnes of straight-run LSFO, for Oct. 1-31 lifting, via tender which closes on Sept. 10, with a two-day validity. - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is offering 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 22-24 lifting from Vizag, via tender which closes on Sept. 7, with same-day validity. * CASH DEALS: One 380-cst - Gunvor sold 40,000 tonnes, for Oct. 3-7 loading, to Unipec at a discount of 25 cents to first-half balance September quotes, which is equivalent to a premium of around $3.30 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 691.85 -0.80 -0.12 692.65 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.25 0.05 1.19 4.20 <FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 677.00 -0.60 -0.09 677.60 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.65 0.00 0.00 3.65 <FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 683.00 0.00 0.00 683.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.00 0.60 11.11 5.40 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 113.85 -0.38 -0.33 114.23 180cst M1 689.63 -0.75 -0.11 690.38 180cst M1/M2 4.88 -0.12 -2.40 5.00 180cst M2 684.75 -0.63 -0.09 685.38 Visco M1 14.63 -0.37 -2.47 15.00 Visco M2 13.75 0.00 0.00 13.75 380cst M1 675.00 -0.38 -0.06 675.38 380cst M1/M2 4.00 0.25 6.67 3.75 380cst M2 671.00 -0.63 -0.09 671.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.50 0.24 -4.18 -5.74 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.58 0.26 -4.45 -5.84 East-West M1 38.50 0.00 0.00 38.50 East-West M2 36.50 -0.25 -0.68 36.75 Barges M1 651.13 -0.75 -0.12 651.88 Barges M1/M2 2.88 -0.37 -11.38 3.25 Barges M2 648.25 -0.38 -0.06 648.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.12 0.32 -2.22 -14.44 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.27 0.23 -1.59 -14.50 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)