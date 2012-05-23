SINGAPORE, May 23 Asia's naphtha price fell for the 11th straight session on Wednesday to a six-month low while intermonth premiums at $5.00 a tonne were more than three times lower than what they were a month ago as demand slumps on cracker run cuts. The weak fundamentals were evident when South Korea's S-Oil had to sell 33,000 tonnes of naphtha, likely to a Japanese trader, at a slight premium to Japan spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. This was sharply down when compared to its most recent spot deal for a late May cargo sold to Trafigura at record high premiums of $32 a tonne. "Although the arbitrage door to move European cargoes to Asia is closed, supplies in Asia are rising because demand is down," said a trader. Thailand's IRPC will cut utilization rates at its sole 360,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker by 15 percentage points to 75-80 percent of its capacity next month, joining at least two others in the region in cutting runs to combat poor petrochemical margins. South Korea's YNCC and SK Energy will also be cutting runs starting end May and June respectively. Malaysia's Titan in the meantime has not decided if it will cut utilization rates at its 667,000 tpy cracking complex, traders said. "I think for now, Titan may just go slow on purchases while it decides whether or not to reduce operational rates," said another trader. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Kuwait Petroleum Corp sold 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for May 28-29 loading to Vitol at premiums of about $20.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. GASOLINE CRACKS REBOUND Gasoline cracks were at a four-session high, rebounding from a four-session low as prompt Vietnamese demand supported the market. So far, Vietnam has been seeking slightly more than 200,000 tonnes of gasoline and diesel for May-June delivery to plug a supply shortfall as its only plant shut last week for up to four weeks for equipment checks. It is expected to seek a total of 500,000 tonnes of fuel to cover the shortage. But going forward, supplies from Taiwan will increase as CPC is to start up a new gasoline-making unit and Formosa will resume spot exports after its maintenance which started around May 10. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three gasoline deals. - Trafigura bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Gracewood for June 7-11 loading at $115.05 a barrel and another similar grade for June 18-22 loading at $114.45 a barrel from PetroChina. - Shell sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo for June 12-16 loading to Total at $114.60 a barrel. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 863.00 -6.00 -0.69 869.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 858.00 -6.00 -0.69 864.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 5.00 0.00 0.00 5.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 93.55 -0.67 -0.71 94.22 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 0.55 -0.02 -3.51 0.57 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 60.43 4.58 8.20 55.85 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 121.85 -0.95 -0.77 122.80 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 118.10 -0.90 -0.76 119.00 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 114.70 -0.90 -0.78 115.60 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 7.69 0.51 7.10 7.18 <GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 107.01 -1.41 -1.30 108.42 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 860.00 -15.50 -1.77 875.50 <NACFRJPSWMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -2.00 0.25 -11.11 -2.25 <NACFRJPSDMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 862.00 -15.75 -1.79 877.75 <NACFRJPSWMc2 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 20.30 -11.45 -36.06 31.75 <NAPTC4SPDMc1 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 24.10 -11.70 -32.68 35.80 <NAPTC4SPDMc2 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 93.30 -0.45 -0.48 93.75 <NAFOBSGSWMc1 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.20 <NAFOBSGSDMc1 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 93.10 -0.45 -0.48 93.55 <NAFOBSGSWMc2 Naphtha Cracks M1 -11.23 -0.34 3.12 -10.89 <NACFRJPCKMc1 East-West Naphtha M1 14.00 0.50 3.70 13.50 East-West Naphtha M2 12.25 -0.25 -2.00 12.50 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 846.00 -16.00 -1.86 862.00 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 -3.75 -0.50 15.38 -3.25 <NAPCNWEASMc1 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 849.75 -15.50 -1.79 865.25 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.59 -0.31 2.52 -12.28 <NAPCNWEACMc1 Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -11.55 -0.26 2.30 -11.29 <NAPCNWEACMc2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)