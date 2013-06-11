* Asian currencies, stocks sell off as U.S. yields rise
* Indonesia's central bank raises FASBI rate
* NDFs show pressure will persist
* Rupiah NDFs factor in 7 percent depreciation in 3 months
* Market jitters over future of Fed stimulus programme
By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, June 11 Asian stock, bond and
currency markets took another big hit on Tuesday after a fresh
spike in U.S. interest rates re-ignited concerns about capital
flows from the region and prompting a surprise rate hike by
Indonesia's central bank.
The Indian rupee hit a record low as markets in
Asia experienced volatility similar to that seen on a couple of
days last week, driven likewise by the combined fears of the
Federal Reserve's premature tightening of policy and a slowdown
in China's economic growth.
Indonesia's central bank, rattled by the heavy pressure on
its currency the rupiah, made a late night announcement
that it would increase its FASBI or overnight deposit facility
rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, effective June 12.
It called the increase a preemptive effort to guard monetary
stability because of the fall in the rupiah which has also been
hit by policy concerns in Southeast Asia's biggest economy,
especially the long delay over cutting fuel price subsidies
which are eating away the budget.
Given the massive amounts of foreign money invested in Asia
since 2009, as the Fed and other Western central banks pumped
cash into the global financial system to revive their economies,
there could be many more sharp selloffs in the days to come,
analysts said.
"We will see further pressure on currencies, I don't see
that changing," said Mitul Kotecha, global head of currency
strategy at Credit Agricole, based in Hong Kong.
The rupiah fell beyond 10,000-per-dollar for the first time
since September 2009 as dollar liquidity tightened up. The
Philippine peso hit a one-year low against the dollar.
Forward markets in most of the Asian currencies, both
domestic and offshore, priced in further losses as fund managers
and leveraged investors cut their exposures to a surging U.S.
dollar.
Stock markets in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and
other Asian markets fell to lows last seen in April, erasing the
gains they had made on hopes of an improvement in the health of
the global economy.
Data early in the year had suggested a pick up in global
economic activity, but that has now been undermined by figures
pointing to a loss of momentum.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
cut its global growth forecast last month.
Currency traders said Tuesday's selloff was sparked by a
rise in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields. During Asia trading they
hit 2.25 percent, a 14-month high, as the bond market factors in
the risk of the U.S. central bank easing back on its stimulus
efforts.
That, coupled with disappointment the Bank of Japan wasn't
showing any visible concern over rapidly falling Japanese
government bond prices, pushed the dollar higher.
While the Fed has not been explicit about when it will begin
tapering off its substantial bond purchases, financial markets
have begun to anticipate capital outflows away from emerging
markets and into dollar markets, where returns are rising.
Despite the selloff in Asian currencies, Kotecha argues they
are not a one-way bet.
"Obviously with U.S. growth improving at a time when U.S.
yields are also moving higher, there is definitely going to be
this volatility in a period of transition. And this transition
could go on for some weeks.
"But I don't think this is going to be sustained through the
next several months," he said.
Data from fund flows tracker EPFR showed the pressure was
building. In the first week of June, $6 billion was redeemed
from high-yielding bond funds globally, more than $4 billion
from emerging market equity funds and more than $1 billion from
global and emerging market bond funds, it estimated.
RUPEE, RUPIAH VULNERABLE
Non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), which are offshore forward
markets in Asian currencies that are not fully convertible, bore
the brunt of Tuesday's selling.
That suggested leveraged investors were reducing their long
positions in Asian currencies while portfolio investors who
remained in these markets were hedging exposures to limit losses
in the declining currencies.
Indian rupee NDFs were pricing the rupee at
62.33 in a year's time, 5 percent weaker than the spot rate of
58.93. The rupee has already weakened nearly 9 percent against
the dollar since May.
Indonesian rupiah NDFs implied a 7 percent
weakening of the currency within 3 months, from a spot rate of
9,825 per dollar.
The rupiah spot quotes, however, belied the underlying
stress and scarcity of dollars in Indonesia's highly policed
currency market, as onshore traders said a couple of deals with
corporate clients had been done at levels around 10,000 per
dollar on Tuesday.
The Philippine peso dropped to a one-year low of 43.20 per
dollar, taking cumulative losses in the past month to more than
5 percent.
While outflows from Asia would hurt most regional markets,
analysts rank Indonesia and India, particularly the latter, as
most vulnerable to a withdrawal of the Fed's monetary stimulus
since these two countries need foreign funding to bridge the
gaps in their current accounts.
Going both by the amount of foreign capital each country has
received and the size of current account deficits, India, South
Africa and Turkey are most at risk in emerging markets, analysts
say.
South Africa's rand has weakened 13 percent since
May, and the country's slackening growth and labour unrest have
been additional drags on foreign investment.
Russia meanwhile, alongside China and South Korea, is
relatively cushioned by its own savings and capital surpluses.
Analysts at Westpac bank estimated outflows from regional
equity markets since the start of the month were the largest in
South Korea, totalling about a billion dollars. But there were
flows from most equity markets, including $956 million from
Taiwan, $744 million from Thailand, $640 million from Indonesia
and $217 million from the Philippines.