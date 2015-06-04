SINGAPORE, June 4 U.S. crude oil prices stabilized in early Asian trading on Thursday following an almost three percent fall the previous session.

Prices were supported by the peak demand U.S. driving season which is underway and by a 1.95 million barrel fall in U.S. crude inventories last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Yet glum sentiment ahead of Friday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries prevented bigger price gains.

OPEC, which pumps more than a third of the world's oil, is expected to reject calls for output cuts, continuing to produce about 2 million barrels per day above demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Front-month U.S. crude futures were at $59.67 per barrel at 0000 GMT on Thursday, up 3 cents from their last settlement.

* Brent futures dipped 2 cents to $63.78 a barrel.

* With Brent prices weighed by OPEC's oversupply and U.S. prices supported by the peak demand season and lower stocks, Brent's premium over U.S. contracts CL-LCO1=R has fallen to just over $4 per barrel, down from almost $8.50 in mid-April

MARKETS

* The euro extended gains against the dollar Wednesday, ending up 1.07 percent to $1.1271 after hitting a high of $1.1284 over hopes that Greece was on track to strike a deal with its creditors ahead of a deadline on Friday. The euro has gained more than 3.0 percent against the greenback in the last two days, its biggest two-day percentage gain since March 2009.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims (Editing by Richard Pullin)