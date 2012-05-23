By Charmian Kok
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE May 23 The Indian rupee, Asia's worst
performing currency this year, still has room to fall further
after policy missteps by a struggling government, said Swiss
private bank Lombard Odier's chief investment officer for Asia.
"I do not see clear skies for India at the moment," said
Pranay Gupta, Asia chief investment officer at Lombard Odier,
which manages 145 billion Swiss francs for its clients.
"The rupee still has some more downside."
India's economic growth has slumped to a near three-year low
and its current account deficit is the highest since 1980, a gap
that is difficult to control when the rupee is at a record low.
The currency dropped to a record low against the dollar on
Wednesday, sparking mild intervention from a central bank seen
by traders as reluctant to be more aggressive against such a
strong down trend.
The rupee has been battered by India's wide current account
and fiscal deficits, global risk aversion fuelled by the euro
zone crisis and sluggish economic policymaking.
"You have a few personalities which are hellbent on stifling
any kind of prudent economic policies that are laid out, and you
cannot have a governing structure which facilitates that," said
Gupta. "Democracy today is a failed experiment in India."
Just this month, the government delayed plans to tax foreign
investors after an exodus of funds, partly driven by concerns
the tax could be applied retroactively, battered the rupee.
BEARISH ON EQUITIES NOW
Gupta, who sold all his personal stockholdings over the last
three months, also expects further downside for equities due to
the high probability of a messy break up of the euro zone and
political uncertainty in the U.S.
He advised investors to buy short term Asian corporate bonds
for income, but added that he may look to pick up equities
around September after the situation in Europe and the U.S.
improves.
As China shifts its focus away from an investment-led
economy to a consumption based one, Southeast Asian countries
that supply consumer goods to China including Indonesia stand to
benefit, but export-oriented economies such as Taiwan may
suffer.
