By Masayuki Kitano
| SINGAPORE, July 11
SINGAPORE, July 11 Asian currencies and shares
surged on Thursday after dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke cast some doubt on just how soon the Fed
would start slowing the pace of its monetary stimulus.
Asian equities and currencies have faced selling pressure
over the past two months, as speculation mounted that the Fed
may begin scaling back its $85 billion a month bond-buying
programme as early as September.
But Bernanke's remarks, which played down the strength of
last week's June payrolls report, left market players wondering
whether the Fed would start reducing its bond purchases quite so
soon.
Thai equities jumped 3 percent, pulling away from a
six-month low set in late June, while Indonesian stocks climbed
2.4 percent and shares in Singapore gained 1.6 percent
.
Emerging Asian currencies also rallied. The Singapore dollar
rose 0.7 percent and hit a three-week high of 1.2601
against the U.S. dollar, after having slumped to a 13-month low
of 1.2860 earlier this week.
The Thai baht climbed 0.8 percent to 31.00, pulling
away from a trough near 31.50 struck earlier this week, its
lowest level since last August.
Analysts, however, were cautious about the outlook for
emerging Asian currencies, saying that the Fed still seems
likely to start reducing its bond purchases later this year,
even if the exact timing is unclear.
"Bernanke was pretty dovish and Asian currencies may gain
further," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu
Securities in Seoul.
"But their upside would be limited. The rise will not be an
appreciation trend... The trend of a strong dollar and weaker
emerging currencies is unlikely to be broken," Park added.
Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank would
continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy as inflation
remained low, while the unemployment rate might be understating
the weakness of the labour market.
In addition, the minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting
showed many board members indicated further improvement in the
labour market outlook would be required to slow the pace of
asset purchases.
"If you ask whether there will be a sense of relief that
outflows from Asian currencies will be over and money will start
coming back...I don't think you can say definitively that the
situation has changed," said Teppei Ino, analyst of global
markets research for the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in
Singapore.
Ino said the possibility of the Fed starting to reduce its
bond purchases in September still could not be ruled out, even
after the comments by Bernanke on Wednesday.
Given this backdrop, even if the Thai baht were to head back
to levels above 30.00 to the dollar, such a rise is unlikely to
happen quickly and will probably take some time, Ino said.
(Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by
Eric Meijer)