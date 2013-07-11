SINGAPORE, July 11 Asian currencies and shares surged on Thursday after dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke cast some doubt on just how soon the Fed would start slowing the pace of its monetary stimulus.

Asian equities and currencies have faced selling pressure over the past two months, as speculation mounted that the Fed may begin scaling back its $85 billion a month bond-buying programme as early as September.

But Bernanke's remarks, which played down the strength of last week's June payrolls report, left market players wondering whether the Fed would start reducing its bond purchases quite so soon.

Thai equities jumped 3 percent, pulling away from a six-month low set in late June, while Indonesian stocks climbed 2.4 percent and shares in Singapore gained 1.6 percent .

Emerging Asian currencies also rallied. The Singapore dollar rose 0.7 percent and hit a three-week high of 1.2601 against the U.S. dollar, after having slumped to a 13-month low of 1.2860 earlier this week.

The Thai baht climbed 0.8 percent to 31.00, pulling away from a trough near 31.50 struck earlier this week, its lowest level since last August.

Analysts, however, were cautious about the outlook for emerging Asian currencies, saying that the Fed still seems likely to start reducing its bond purchases later this year, even if the exact timing is unclear.

"Bernanke was pretty dovish and Asian currencies may gain further," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.

"But their upside would be limited. The rise will not be an appreciation trend... The trend of a strong dollar and weaker emerging currencies is unlikely to be broken," Park added.

Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank would continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy as inflation remained low, while the unemployment rate might be understating the weakness of the labour market.

In addition, the minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting showed many board members indicated further improvement in the labour market outlook would be required to slow the pace of asset purchases.

"If you ask whether there will be a sense of relief that outflows from Asian currencies will be over and money will start coming back...I don't think you can say definitively that the situation has changed," said Teppei Ino, analyst of global markets research for the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.

Ino said the possibility of the Fed starting to reduce its bond purchases in September still could not be ruled out, even after the comments by Bernanke on Wednesday.

Given this backdrop, even if the Thai baht were to head back to levels above 30.00 to the dollar, such a rise is unlikely to happen quickly and will probably take some time, Ino said. (Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Eric Meijer)