BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Girish Wagh as Head of commercial vehicle business unit
* Announced appointment of Girish Wagh as 'head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit' and a member of executive committee
SINGAPORE Dec 19 MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan extended losses on Monday after North Korean state television announced the death of leader Kim Jong-il.
The index, which had been down around 1.9 percent before the announcement, fell to be 2.6 percent lower for the day, and was last trading down around 2.4 percent.
June 13 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as markets ran out of steam even as lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a central bank rate cut in August.