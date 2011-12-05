SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Asian naphtha cracks rose to the highest in more than six weeks while backwardation widened $1 on hopes that a cut in cracker operating rates in Japan will tighten petrochemical supply and improve prices. Gasoline cracks have also hit a 1-month high after U.S. futures posted the strongest percentage gain in the oil complex on news that a Northeast refinery was shut immediately on weak margins, earlier than planned. "The naphtha recovery is more to do with the Japanese crackers' run cuts in the short term," a trader said. "Ethylene prices recovered, pulling naphtha with it." A second trader pointed to a recovery in butadiene prices and firm buying interest from South Korea as factors supporting the naphtha rebound. Yet, some traders were sceptical the rebound for light products would be sustained as fundamentals remained weak. "The cuts will be supportive of ethylene, but in the longer run it will be bearish as it will lower the consumption of naphtha feedstock," the first trader said. Chinese petrochemical buyers have also not emerged to rebuild their stocks before the Lunar New Year as they used to, traders said, as export orders were hit by the global economic slowdown. On the supply side, the open arbitrage has drawn around 300,000 tonnes of naphtha from the West to Asia in December and January, a third trader said, adding to healthy exports from India as refiners cleared stocks before year end. For gasoline, Asia is still in a low demand season and the gains were probably a technical rebound, the first trader said. Sunoco Inc said it plans to immediately shut down its 178,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania ahead of a July 2012 deadline as regional profit margins outlooks remain glum. In related news, Qatar signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell on Sunday to develop a $6.4 billion petrochemicals complex in the Ras Laffan industrial city in the Gulf Arab state. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps were both up $1 a tonne to $900.00 and $900.50 a tonne, respectively. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January widened 14 cents to $10.56 a barrel to Brent crude. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $15.75 higher than Northwest European prices. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half January climbed $10.25 to $905.00 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February widened $1 from Friday to $2.50 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - climbed $3.80 to $75.35 a tonne, highest since $78.93 on Oct. 19. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha, for Dec. 18-20 lifting from Chennai, to Marubeni at a premium of $15.25 a tonne to the IOC formula, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. The Indian refiner also sold a 35,000-tonnes cargo for Dec. 21-23 lifting from Dahej to Unipec at a premium of $11.20-$11.50 a tonne to the IOC formula, lower than previous deal. It offered a 35,000-tonne cargo, for Dec. 28-30 lifting from Kandla via tender that closes Dec. 6, with one-day validity. - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Jan. 11-13 lifting to Vitol at $15.00 a tonne above Middle East quotes, around $1 higher in premium compared with December deals. Parent company ONGC sold a 35,000-tonne cargo, for Dec. 29-30 lifting from Hazira, to Unipec at a premium of $17.00-$18.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes, steady from previous deals. - India's BPCL offered two 35,000-tonne lots of naphtha, one for Jan. 5-7 lifting from Mumbai and another for Jan. 3-7 lifting from Kochi, via tenders that close on Dec. 7, with one-day validity. - Samref offered 230,000 barrels of naphtha to load on Jan. 13-15 in a tender that will close on Dec. 6, with bids valid until a day later. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF gained 66 cents to $14.46 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - rose 94 cents from Friday to a premium of $1.98, highest since $2.47 on Nov. 8. * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Five deals reported. - Gracewood sold a 92-octane cargo for Dec. 20-24 to Arcadia at $112.70 a barrel. - Trafigura sold a 92-octane cargo for the same period to Vitol at $112.50 a barrel. - Arcadia bought two 92-octane cargoes, both for Dec. 25-29, from Trafigura at $112.50 a barrel. - BP sold a 95-octane cargo for Dec. 26-30 to Shell at $114.60 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 904.50/905.50 894.75 +10.25 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 98.09/98.19 97.00 +1.14 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 899.75/900.25 893.25 +6.75 Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 900.25/900.75 894.00 +6.50 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 116.25/116.35 114.74 +1.56 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 114.55/114.65 113.10 +1.50 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 112.55/112.65 110.80 +1.80 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 14.36/14.56 13.80 +0.66 (Reporting by Florence Tan and Jasmin Choo; editing by William Hardy)