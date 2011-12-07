SINGAPORE, Dec 7 The east-west spreads for naphtha - the differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps - strengthened to a more than seven-month high on weak Europe demand on Wednesday. Asia's December naphtha swaps were $21.50 higher than Northwest European prices, indicating that the arbitrage to send cargoes from Europe to Asia was open. At least three LR-sized cargoes have been booked on voyages to arrive in North Asia in the first half to mid January, industry sources said. Details are unclear but one of the vessels was being booked by Statoil, a source said. Traders said that the arbitrage for full range naphtha, the heavier grade, was wide open while the arbitrage for open spec was closed. "Heavier full range has a $10/tonne premium over open spec naphtha, so it's open if you can load it on an LR2 vessel. The arb for the other grade, which is paraffinic or petrochemical naphtha or open spec naphtha is closed," a trader said. "The other grade is trading at minus $2 a tonne to Japan quotes and freight is still expensive. But this arb might not be too far from working if South Korea is buying at high premiums." Demand for naphtha is currently being seen by south Korea, but the reasons for their purchases is unclear, traders said. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps were at $919.50 and $917.75 a tonne respectively, up $17.75-$18.50. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 30 cents to $9.24 a barrel to Brent crude. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $21.50 higher than Northwest European prices. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: Front-month second-half January strengthened $16.00 to $924.00 a tonne. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $5.50 a tonne. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - was up $3.48 to $89.93 a tonne. * NAPHTHA/GASOLINE TENDERS: - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) offered 35,000 tonnes of naphtha, for Jan. 18-20 lifting from New Mangalore, via tender which closes on Dec. 14, with one-day validity. -Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) also offered up to 30,000 tonnes of naphtha, for Dec. 21-26 lifting from Vizag, via tender that closes on Dec. 12, with same-day validity. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: One deal - Shell sold 25,000 tonnes for H1 February loading to Cargill at $921.00 a tonne. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF eased 38 cents to $11.95 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a 99 cents premium. * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals reported - Trafigura sold two 92-octane cargoes, both for Dec. 26.-30 lifting at $112.20 a barrel to Vitol and Totsa respectively. PRODUCT Price Prev Change JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 923.50/924.50 908.00 +16.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 100.20/100.30 98.47 +1.78 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 919.25/919.75 901.00 +18.50 Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 917.50/918.00 900.50 +17.75 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 115.95/116.05 114.50 +1.50 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 114.25/114.35 112.80 +1.50 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 112.15/112.25 110.80 +1.40 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 11.85/12.05 12.33 -0.38 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Jasmin Choo)