SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Asia's naphtha price
edged up nearly 2 percent to approach a three-month high on
Wednesday, supported by Brent crude, while physical intermonth
timespreads remained stable with buyers coming forward seeking
February cargoes.
Top Asian naphtha buyer Formosa purchased some 100,000
tonnes of naphtha for mid-February arrival at premiums of about
$3 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis, similar to levels it paid for 200,000 tonnes for January
arrival.
Malaysia-based Titan also paid premium levels of around $3 a
tonne for around 25,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for
February arrival, but South Korea's Samsung Total and rare spot
buyer KPIC were unable to buy cargoes for second-half February.
"Sellers were mostly keen on Formosa, leaving limited
volumes for other North Asian buyers today," said a trader.
Gasoline cracks remained above the $7 a barrel level for the
second straight session as supplies were tighter than before due
to existing and upcoming maintenance.
CPC is shutting a 50,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) residual fluid
catalytic cracker (RFCC) in Taoyuan for a two-month maintenance
starting in February, while Formosa's 84,000 bpd RFCC is still
in turnaround mode.
CPC however is to test run a new 80,000 bpd RFCC in its
Talin refinery in April. That would raise its gasoline
production from July given that it needs time to stabilise runs
at the new unit.
"Generally, the gasoline market is hardly ever oversupplied.
Supply always finds demand. It's just about price," said Victor
Shum of energy consulting firm Purvin & Gertz.
Separately, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) will buy a total of
210,000 tonnes of 87-octane gasoline for February-March delivery
from Vitol and Trafigura at premiums of $74.47-$90.96 a tonne to
Middle East naphtha quotes on a C&F basis.
Vietnam's Saigon is seeking 10,000 tonnes of 95-octane
gasoline for Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 arrival or Jan. 27-31 lifting in
a tender closing on Jan. 6.
* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): January and February swaps
were up $11.00 each to $926.00 and $921.00 a tonne respectively.
* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan
swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's January swaps were
$11.50 a tonne higher than Northwest European prices versus
$13.00 a tonne higher in the previous session.
* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads
for February widened $2.34 to $9.95 a barrel to Brent crude.
* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for
front-month second-half February rose $17.00 to $938.00 a tonne,
highest since Sept. 21 at $958.00.
* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between
second-half February and second-half March were stable at $7.00
a tonne.
* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for second-half
February -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into
naphtha -- fell $9.70 to $95.90 a tonne, lowest since Dec. 12 at
the same level.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL offered two cargoes out of
Haldia and Mumbai. The tender for 11,000 tonnes with a 250 ppm
MTBE content for Jan. 27-31 loading from Haldia closes on Jan.
9, with bids to stay valid until Jan. 11.
- The tender for 35,000 tonnes for Jan. 28-30 loading from
Mumbai closes on Jan. 5, with bids to stay valid until Jan. 6.
- Qatar's Tasweeq offered 50,000 tonnes of plant condensates
for Feb. 18-19 loading from Ras Laffan in a tender closing on
Jan. 16, with bids to stay valid until Jan. 19.
- It has also offered 30,000-50,000 tonnes of GTL naphtha
for second-half February loading from the same port in a tender
closing on the same day as its plant condensate tender.
* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None
* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha
GL92-SIN-DIF climbed 71 cents to $17.75 a barrel, highest
since Nov. 10 at $18.03 a barrel.
* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses
obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell 56
cents to $7.42.
* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two deals.
- Shell bought a 95-octane cargo for Jan. 19-23 loading at
$123.20 a barrel from Total, while Petrochina bought a 92-octane
lot from Morgan Stanley, also for Jan. 19-23 loading, at $119.70
a barrel.
PRODUCT Price Prev Change
FEB12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 937.50/938.50 921.00 +17.00
SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 101.90/102.00 99.66 +2.29
JAN NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 925.00/927.00 915.00 +11.00
FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 920.00/922.00 910.00 +11.00
SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 125.63/125.73 121.60 +4.08
SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 123.15/123.25 119.30 +3.90
SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 119.65/119.75 116.70 +3.00
SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 17.70/17.80 17.04 +0.71
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)