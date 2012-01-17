SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Asia's gasoline cracks jumped 26 percent to reach a 2-1/2 month high on Tuesday, supported by expectations of high gasoline demand from Indonesia as Pertamina plans to shut its Balongan refinery for maintenance. Asia's top gasoline importer will shut the 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery for 30-45 days from mid-March and could ask for higher volumes from its term suppliers during this period to plug the supply shortfall. It has a quarterly contract where at least 10 suppliers can provide nearly 8 million barrels of 88-octane gasoline a month to Pertamina. It is currently seeking 100,000 barrels of spot 92-octane for mid-February loading in a tender which closes on Wednesday. Asia's naphtha sentiment in contrast was weaker as upcoming cracker maintenance in March at YNCC and Honam has offset spot demand from Taiwan and South Korea. Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa was in the market for cargoes arriving from end February to first-half March while YNCC was heard seeking second-half February volumes. But the results of YNCC's deal were not clear. But India could lower its February naphtha exports as shipments to and from Hazira would be affected during two separate maintenance operations at a single point mooring (SPM). The first maintenance will take place from end January to early February and the other is scheduled from late February to early March. Eacg procedures will last about 10 days. ONGC typically caps its monthly naphtha exports from Hazira to three medium-range size cargoes totalling 105,000 tonnes. It has so far not sold any cargoes for February from the port although it has sold 70,000 tonnes for January lifting. "But ONGC may move their barrels via rail to Mumbai and export the cargoes from there," said a trader. While ONGC could do that, traders said Reliance would likely reduce its exports as it has to stockpile on naphtha feedstock for its cracker in Hazira ahead of the port maintenance. * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): February and March swaps each rose $7.00 and $6.50 to $944.50 and $939.25 a tonne respectively. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's February swaps were $10.00 a tonne higher than Northwest European prices versus $10.25 higher in the previous session. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for March widened 11 cents to $7.84 a barrel to Brent crude. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front- month first-half March slipped 50 cents $950.00 a tonne, lowest since Jan. 4 at $938.00. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between first-half March and first-half April were at $6.50, lowest since Dec. 19 at the same level. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half March -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- fell $6.43 to a three-session low of $108.50 a tonne premium. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Cargill bought a first-half March cargo from Itochu at $950.00 a tonne. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF rose $1.50 to $17.04 a barrel, highest since Jan. 5 at $17.36 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose 71 cents to $8.20 a barrel, highest since Nov. 2 at $11.07. * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Gunvor bought a 92-octane cargo from Arcadia for Feb. 1-5 loading at $120.40 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change MAR12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 949.50/950.50 950.50 -0.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 103.31/103.41 103.36 0.00 FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 943.50/945.50 937.50 +7.00 MAR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 938.25/940.25 932.75 +6.50 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 126.04/126.14 124.30 +1.79 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 123.54/123.64 122.18 +1.41 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 120.35/120.45 118.90 +1.50 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 16.99/17.09 15.54 +1.50 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Keiron Henderson)