SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Asian naphtha prices were at a three-session high on Wednesday with cracks reaching a five-session high as demand streamed out of South Korea in addition to Taiwan on the previous day. South Korean buyers were concerned over the intensifying tensions between Iran and the West, as sanctions against Iran could force refineries to cut runs if they fail to secure alternative supplies, traders said. LG Chem bought around 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half February arrival at Daesan at premiums of about $8.50 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F), similar to levels it paid on Jan. 10 for 50,000 tonnes. Honam was also in the market for second-half February and first-half March cargoes while Taiwan's Formosa was out in the market since Tuesday. South Korea's YNCC was also heard to be seeking volumes on Tuesday but ended up not buying for now. "Some buyers are buying additional spot possibly because of concerns over the oil market in general and also due to lower nominations of supplies," said a trader. Sellers usually have the discretion to supply 5-10 percent less or above a contracted volume to a buyer depending on fundamentals and crude oil prices, which were supported by escalating tensions over Iran's nuclear programme. The West is trying to isolate the Islamic Republic by imposing tougher sanctions and pressing top oil consumers to halt purchases of Iranain barrels. South Korea told the United States on Tuesday it would have difficulty replacing Iranian crude supplies. "Buyers have been keeping their naphtha inventory levels low and they are now concerned that the sanctions could affect supplies ahead," said another trader. Gasoline cracks stayed at their highest in about 2-1/2 months on expectations of firm demand from Asia's top importer Indonesia as Pertamina prepares to shut its Balongan refinery for planned maintenance in March. Vietnam's Petrolimex was also seeking 30,000 tonnes for Feb. 6-12 delivery in a tender that have closed, but offers will be valid until Jan. 20. This came at a time of worries over oil supplies if Iran is cut off the chain and maintenance in Asia in first-quarter. European supplies were also slowly being reduced due to closure of refineries operated by Petroplus * SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): February and March swaps were each lower by $1.00 to $943.50 and $938.25 a tonne respectively. * EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's February swaps were $9.13 a tonne higher than Northwest European prices versus $10.00 higher in the previous session. * SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for March narrowed 60 cents to $7.24 a barrel to Brent crude. * JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front- month first-half March climbed $2.00 to $952.00 a tonne, highest since Jan. 13 at $955.75. * BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth premiums between first-half March and first-half April were at $6.50, unchanged from the previous session. * CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half March -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- rose $7.33 to $115.83 a tonne premium. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold to Glencore 35,000 tonnes for Feb 11-15 loading from Kochi at premiums of $25-$26 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. * NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None. * REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF rose 79 cents to $17.83 a barrel, highest since Nov. 10 at $18.03 a barrel. * GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose $1.72 to $9.92 a barrel, highest since Nov. 2 at $11.07. * GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Shell bought two cargoes, of which one was on 97-octane grade from Total for Feb. 9-13 loading at $127.10 a barrel. - The other cargo was on 95-octane grade from PetroChina for Feb. 6-10 loading at $124.30 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change MAR12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 951.50/952.50 950.00 +2.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 103.53/103.63 103.36 +0.22 FEB NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 942.50/944.50 944.50 -1.00 MAR NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 937.25/939.25 939.25 -1.00 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 127.05/127.15 126.09 +1.01 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 124.25/124.35 123.59 +0.71 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 121.36/121.46 120.40 +1.01 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 17.78/17.88 17.04 +0.79 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Keiron Henderson)