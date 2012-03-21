SINGAPORE, March 21 Asia's naphtha price was stable on
Wednesday, while cracks rebounded from a near two-week low to reach a
two-session high on demand from Taiwan.
The intermonth premium for first-half May and first-half June was down 50
cents to $22 a tonne, but traders were unaffected by the marginal fall, which
was less than 3 percent.
Optimism surrounded the marketplace as Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa was
out seeking volumes for first-half May arrival, and this came a week after it
bought 50,000-75,000 tonnes for second-half April arrival.
The tender is due to be awarded on Thursday.
Spot demand could stay firm because buyers are not getting the maximum
quantities from their suppliers. Naphtha sellers usually have the option to
supply buyers 10 percent less than the contracted volumes and this affects
customers' inventories.
"Sellers rather supply the minimum quantity to buyers so that they can sell
more in the spot market where premiums are high," said a trader.
China's official data showed that the country was net short of 314,404
tonnes of naphtha last month.
Gasoline cracks also rebounded, and went from a four-session low to a
four-session high with strong demand expected from Saudi Arabia and lower
Chinese exports last month.
Traders are expecting Saudi Aramco to import between six and nine cargoes
for April to plug a supply shortage caused by refinery maintenance and firming
demand ahead of summer season.
"That's quite a huge amount for gasoline for a month," said a trader.
Its Ras Tanura refinery, which is the Middle East's largest with a crude
processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd), has shut several units
including a crude unit in March for a planned maintenance.
Traders said Saudi Aramco could also be stockpiling on gasoline ahead of
Ramadan to avoid being caught in short supplies as experienced last year.
China exported 206,075 tonnes of gasoline last month. This was lower than
January's volumes at 282,464 and 2011's monthly average at nearly 340,000
tonnes.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev Close RIC
CLOSE
OSN Naphtha CFR 1091.00 0.00 0.00 1091.00 NAF-1H-TYO
Japan M1
OSN Naphtha CFR 1069.00 0.50 0.05 1068.50 NAF-2H-TYO
Japan M2
OSN Naphtha Diff 22.00 -0.50 -2.22 22.50 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB 119.02 0.00 0.00 119.02 NAF-SIN
Singapore
Naphtha Diff FOB 3.47 0.05 1.46 3.42 NAF-SIN-DIF
Singapore
Naphtha-Brent 157.55 0.22 0.14 157.33 NAF-SIN-CRK
Crack
Gasoline 97 139.00 0.30 0.22 138.70 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 136.70 -0.50 -0.36 137.20 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 134.70 0.25 0.19 134.45 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 10.24 0.28 2.81 9.96 GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev Close RIC
CLOSE
(0830
GMT)
Brent M1 124.45 -0.04 -0.03 124.49
Naphtha CFR Japan 1065.00 -3.50 -0.33 1068.50
M1
Naphtha CFR Japan 8.75 -0.25 -2.78 9.00
M1/M2
Naphtha CFR Japan 1056.25 -3.25 -0.31 1059.50
M2
Naphtha 9.75 -3.95 -28.83 13.70
Japan-Singapore
Netback M1
Naphtha 15.40 -3.70 -19.37 19.10
Japan-Singapore
Netback M2
Naphtha FOB 117.25 0.05 0.04 117.20
Singapore M1
Naphtha FOB 1.60 0.00 0.00 1.60
Singapore M1/M2
Naphtha FOB 115.65 0.05 0.04 115.60
Singapore M2
Naphtha Cracks M1 -7.09 -0.32 4.73 -6.77
East-West Naphtha 4.00 2.00 100.00 2.00
M1
East-West Naphtha 8.75 1.50 20.69 7.25
M2
Northwest Europe 1061.00 -5.50 -0.52 1066.50
Naphtha M1
Northwest Europe 13.50 -0.75 -5.26 14.25
Naphtha M1/M2
Northwest Europe 1047.50 -4.75 -0.45 1052.25
Naphtha M2
Crack Northwest -8.06 -0.49 6.47 -7.57
Europe
Naphtha-Brent M1
Crack Northwest -8.67 -0.32 3.83 -8.35
Europe
Naphtha-Brent M2
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)