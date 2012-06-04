SINGAPORE, June 4 Asia's naphtha price fell for the fifth straight session on Monday to reach its lowest in nearly 20 months, at $755.50 a tonne, while margins neared a seven-month low as dwindling demand weighed on sentiment. Honam has likely bought two 25,000-tonne naphtha cargoes, each for first-half July arrival at Yeosu and Daesan ports, at premiums ranging around $3.50-$4.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, traders said. This was down 10 to 30 percent versus a previous purchase made on May 22. At least one other South Korean buyer had also bought a cargo but the deal was done through private negotiations and no details were available. Overall, buyers were treading cautiously in view of the gloomy economic outlook. Titan was the latest to join YNCC, SK Energy and IRPC to trim utilization rates at its cracking complex to combat squeezed margins. It reduced operational rates at the smaller of its two crackers to around 80-85 percent of its 260,000 tonnes per year (tpy) capacity. Its larger 407,000 tpy unit is running at 90-95 percent of its capacity. Formosa, on the other hand, has shut its 1.2 million tpy cracker following an outage last week. "It is without a doubt the market will only get more bearish each day," said a trader. Despite that, ADNOC was able to command record high premiums for naphtha lifting from July 2012 to June 2013 at $26.00-$27.50 a tonne to its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. But traders said some of the customers who embraced the high levels had also reduced volumes, probably to lift just one or two cargoes for the year. "Most buyers will want to keep the relationship (with ADNOC). Additionally, petrochemical makers in general prefer the Middle Eastern refiner's grades because they know what they are getting as they are buying from a source familiar to them," said a buyer who pointed out other reasons behind the acceptance. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's HPCL sold 20,000-25,000 tonnes on Friday for June 16-18 lifting from Mumbai to Unipec at premiums of about $11.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. - It sold similar volumes to Itochu on June 1 for July 3-5 loading from the same port at premiums of $10.15 a tonne. - ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for June 16-17 lifting from Hazira to Gunvor at about $22 a tonne premium. - MRPL had also sold 35,000 tonnes, but for June 26-28 loading from New Mangalore to Lukoil at premiums of about $22 a tonne. GASOLINE CRACKS UP Gasoline margins rose for the fourth straight session to reach their highest in nearly three weeks at $8.73 a barrel, supported by demand from Sri Lanka and Vietnam. Lanka IOC bought 29,000 tonnes of gasoline at premiums of $2.50-$4.45 a barrel while Ceypetco purchased about 14,300 tonnes of gasoline at premiums of $2.11 a barrel on a delivered basis. All cargoes are for late June delivery. Saigon Petro bought 20,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for July arrival at premiums of about $3.00 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. Pakistan however has bought five out of six gasoline cargoes, each at 35,000 tonnes, at premiums ranging from $111.80 to $119.28 a tonne over Middle East naphtha quotes from Total, Swiss Singapore and Gunvor. High premiums had forced Pakistan to delay buying the sixth cargo. India's MRPL sold a rare gasoline cargo of 92-octane grade for July 3-5 loading to Trafigura at premiums of about $2.50 a barrel to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. MRPL last sold a cargo for March loading to Vitol at premiums of about $2.70 a barrel. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three deals on gasoline and one on naphtha. - Shell bought a 95-octane gasoline cargo for June 20-24 loading from Trafigura at $110.60 a barrel. - PetroChina bought from Mercuria a 92-octane gasoline cargo for June 19-23 loading at $105.50 a barrel. - Phillips 66 paid the same price of $105.50 a barrel to Gunvor for a 92-octane gasoline cargo, also lifting on June 19-23. - Shell sold a first-half August naphtha cargo to Mabanaft at $754.00 a tonne. * REFINERY NEWS: Japan's Idemitsu Kosan said on Monday it shut the 140,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Hokkaido refinery on June 2 for planned maintenance. It did not say how long the maintenance will last. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 755.50 -33.50 -4.25 789.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 753.00 -34.50 -4.38 787.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 2.50 1.00 66.67 1.50 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 81.60 -3.73 -4.37 85.33 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 0.10 1.57 -106.80 -1.47 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 29.73 -6.57 -18.10 36.30 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 114.23 -3.27 -2.78 117.50 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 110.60 -3.45 -3.02 114.05 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 105.50 -3.50 -3.21 109.00 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 8.73 0.09 1.04 8.64 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 96.77 -3.59 -3.58 100.36 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 754.00 -33.00 -4.19 787.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -4.00 0.00 0.00 -4.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 758.00 -33.00 -4.17 791.00 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 18.70 -24.90 -57.11 43.60 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 23.60 -26.25 -52.66 49.85 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 81.70 -0.90 -1.09 82.60 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 0.10 -0.15 -60.00 0.25 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 81.60 -0.75 -0.91 82.35 Naphtha Cracks M1 -12.55 -0.08 0.64 -12.47 East-West Naphtha M1 18.00 1.00 5.88 17.00 East-West Naphtha M2 15.75 3.50 28.57 12.25 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 736.00 -34.00 -4.42 770.00 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 -6.25 2.50 -28.57 -8.75 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 742.25 -36.50 -4.69 778.75 Crack NW Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -14.30 -0.47 3.40 -13.83 Crack NW Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -13.09 -0.43 3.40 -12.66 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)