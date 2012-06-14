SINGAPORE, June 14 Asia's naphtha intermonth prices remained at a discount of $2.00 a tonne for the third session on Thursday as weak demand was expected to last because of the gloomy economic outlook and rising naphtha supplies. The intermonth prices refer to the differential between front-month second-half July values at $739 a tonne and second-half August prices at $741 a tonne. Very few buyers were in the market, with only Honam Petrochemical coming forward with a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half July arrival at Yeosu at a discount of about $4.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. This was the first discount seen in South Korea in about 6-1/2 months. "There are no signs of petrochemical demand improving yet. We may have to wait until fourth-quarter to see if things will improve," said a trader. Naphtha is a feedstock for petrochemical products including plastics. The unfavourable selling conditions have forced India's Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) to cancel its first naphtha export offer of 8,000-10,000 tonnes for end-June lifting. "They cancelled the offer likely on low bids, which were heard at very steep discounts," said a trader. HMEL is a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy. "Europe has already started cutting runs because of weak demand particularly for naphtha and distillates. It is that bad. I am not surprise if Asia starts to cut," said another trader. "There needs to be an equilibrium," he said referring to supply/demand balance. Asia's naphtha margins have lost almost 95 percent of their value in three months to $8.20 a tonne premium on Thursday versus $162.60 a tonne on March 14. GASOLINE CRACKS Gasoline margins were down for the fourth straight session, to hover at their lowest in 5-1/2 months, as supplies were gradually building up on weaker demand. Singapore onshore light distillate stocks surged 14.6 percent to reach their highest in about 3-1/2 months to 11.464 million barrels. The onshore inventories comprise mainly gasoline, and official data showed that demand from top importer Indonesia was lower in the week ended June 13. This could be because Indonesia has restarted its Balongan refinery which is its key gasoline producing refinery among the nine refineries it has in the country. Pakistan State Oil has bought a very prompt cargo for June 16-18 arrival at Karachi at record premiums of $249.40 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis as a strike at natural gas retail stations has led to heavier withdrawals from its gasoline stocks. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two deals on gasoline and two on naphtha. - Total bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Vitol for July 10-14 loading at $102.50 a barrel. - Shell bought from BP a 95-octane gasoline cargo for July 5-9 loading at $105.10 a barrel. - Glencore sold a first-half August naphtha cargo to Noble at $740 a tonne. - Shell also sold a cargo for first-half August delivery but to Total at the same price of $740. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 739.00 5.00 0.68 734.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 741.00 5.00 0.68 736.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff -2.00 0.00 0.00 -2.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 79.77 0.55 0.69 79.22 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing -0.48 0.00 0.00 -0.48 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 8.20 5.00 156.25 3.20 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 108.15 -0.05 -0.05 108.20 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 105.10 -0.70 -0.66 105.80 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 102.50 -0.10 -0.10 102.60 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 5.05 -0.11 -2.13 5.16 <GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 97.44 0.00 0.00 97.44 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 741.50 4.00 0.54 737.50 <NACFRJPSWMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -3.50 0.00 0.00 -3.50 <NACFRJPSDMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 745.00 4.00 0.54 741.00 <NACFRJPSWMc2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 20.60 17.05 480.28 3.55 <NAPTC4SPDMc1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 21.85 17.05 355.21 4.80 <NAPTC4SPDMc2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 80.10 -1.45 -1.78 81.55 <NAFOBSGSWMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 <NAFOBSGSDMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 80.35 -1.45 -1.77 81.80 <NAFOBSGSWMc2 Naphtha Cracks M1 -14.66 0.45 -2.98 -15.11 <NACFRJPCKMc1 East-West Naphtha M1 12.00 -1.25 -9.43 13.25 East-West Naphtha M2 14.50 0.75 5.45 13.75 729.50 5.25 0.72 724.25 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 -1.00 2.00 -66.67 -3.00 <NAPCNWEASMc1 NWE Naphtha M2 730.50 3.25 0.45 727.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -16.27 0.36 -2.16 -16.63 <NAPCNWEACMc1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -14.94 0.67 -4.29 -15.61 <NAPCNWEACMc2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)