SINGAPORE, June 20 Asia's naphtha price stayed near a 21-month low on Wednesday while margins dived to a four-session low on news that Asia's top naphtha buyer has shut its entire 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex. Open-spec naphtha price for front-month first-half August was at $732 a tonne, while margins were 20.5 percent lower at $18.15 a tonne premium. "The weaker sentiment today is due mainly to Formosa and not so much about the concerns on Europe," said a Singapore-based trader. Formosa Petrochemical operates three naphtha crackers in Mailiao, but its 700,000 tpy No 1 unit was already shut on June 19 for a planned maintenance which will last about 40 days. An outage has caused its 1.03 million tpy No 2 and 1.2 million tpy No 3 crackers to shut. Its company chairman Chen Bao-lang said the cause of the outage at the complex in central Taiwan was not immediately clear and he would visit the plant to investigate. The shutdown came at a time when the market was awash with spot barrels as Middle Eastern suppliers Saudi Aramco, Kuwait and ADNOC did not fully tie up their term cargoes. Some of their buyers, citing record-high premiums as a deterrent, had either reduced their volumes or dropped the contracts. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: Bahrain did not award a tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 17-20 loading due to low bids, traders said. - Saudi Aramco sold 55,000 tonnes of naphtha for mid-July loading from Rabigh at premiums of about $15 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. GASOLINE CRACKS EXTEND LOSSES Gasoline margins remained on the downward spiral for the seventh straight sessions on ample supplies and soft demand. Although Japanese gasoline stocks have fallen 31,000 kilolitres to 2.18 million kilolitres in the week to June 16, official data showed, traders said the weekly drawdown did little to lift the mood. In comparison, the latest weekly stock levels were nearly 11 percent higher than a year ago. In the U.S., gasoline stocks are expected to have increased by 800,000 barrels last week, with 10 out of 12 analysts forecasting a build, a Reuters poll showed. In the week ended June 8, gasoline inventory in the U.S. were at 201.8 million barrels based on data from Energy Information Administration (EIA). * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No cargoes changed hands. - There were five gasoline offers against two bids. - Three of the five offers were for 92-octane gasoline cargoes while the remaining were on 95-octane. - The two bids were for 92-octane gasoline cargoes. - As for naphtha, offers and bids were at mostly equal at four each. * OTHER NEWS: In Norway, the world's eighth largest oil exporter, resume wage talks on Friday, threatening to go on strike within days if firms fail to improve their pay offer and tackle a sensitive pension issue. - Unions said they would initially strike at two Statoil operated fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, accounting for about nine percent of oil production, or 150,000 barrels of oil per day, and four percent of total gas output. - They would also target BP's Skarv field, which has not started producing yet. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 732.00 -1.00 -0.14 733.00 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 734.00 -1.00 -0.14 735.00 OSN Naphtha Diff -2.00 0.00 0.00 -2.00 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 79.17 -0.11 -0.14 79.28 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing -0.53 -0.06 12.77 -0.47 Naphtha-Brent Crack 18.15 -4.68 -20.50 22.83 Gasoline 97 104.70 0.30 0.29 104.40 Gasoline 95 101.64 0.30 0.30 101.34 Gasoline 92 98.80 0.30 0.30 98.50 Gasoline crack 3.62 -0.19 -4.99 3.81 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 95.18 0.49 0.52 94.69 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 735.00 -4.00 -0.54 739.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -5.50 -1.50 37.50 -4.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 740.50 -2.50 -0.34 743.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 20.40 -3.10 -13.19 23.50 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 22.75 -1.60 -6.57 24.35 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 79.40 -0.10 -0.13 79.50 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 -0.35 0.00 0.00 -0.35 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 79.75 -0.10 -0.13 79.85 Naphtha Cracks M1 -12.90 -0.77 6.35 -12.13 East-West Naphtha M1 16.25 1.50 10.17 14.75 East-West Naphtha M2 14.50 0.75 5.45 13.75 718.75 -5.50 -0.76 724.25 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 -7.25 -2.25 45.00 -5.00 NWE Naphtha M2 726.00 -3.25 -0.45 729.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -14.51 -0.85 6.22 -13.66 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -14.06 -0.88 6.68 -13.18 *Sing refers to Singapore