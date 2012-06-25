SINGAPORE, June 25 Asia's naphtha price
rebounded from a near 21-month low to reach a three-session high
on Monday while margins rose for the third session to hit a
five-session high of $28.35 a tonne premium.
Open-spec naphtha price for front-month first-half August
was at $706.50 a tonne, marginally up by about 1.3 percent from
Friday.
Expectations of lower Indian and European naphtha exports on
domestic demand and refinery run cuts respectively have caused
the overall market mood among sellers to improve.
"India continues to churn out less spot exports due to
strong domestic demand (for gasoline) while the U.S. summer
driving season will draw away more European naphtha, leaving
less for Asia," said a Singapore-based trader.
Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline or be blended with
gasoline. Asia is structurally short of naphtha, and without
Europe and the Mediterranean pushing their volumes to the Far
East, it should not take long to revive prices of the
petrochemical feedstock.
But Europe's refineries have cut runs, and this would limit
its supplies.
The stronger market sentiment among sellers has resulted in
South Korea's Honam Petrochemical having to pay more for
supplies for July 2012 to June 2013 delivery versus prices for a
current 12-month contract which will end at the end of 2012.
Honam will pay around a discount of 50 cents a tonne to
Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for naphtha
arriving at Yeosu during July 2012 to June 2013. It will pay a
premium of 50 cents a tonne for cargoes arriving in Daesan
during the same period.
The petrochemical maker holds a contract for a total of
about 600,000 tonnes of naphtha for delivery between January and
December 2012 to Yeosu at a discount of $1.00 a tonne to Japan
quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, and to Daesan at minus
50 cents a tonne.
"Not many sellers were keen on selling at the previous low
prices because the market should not be persistently bearish,"
said a trader.
Honam was also seeking spot naphtha for second-half July
arrival but the results could not be immediately verified.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes naphtha to Gunvor
for July 18-20 loading from New Mangalore port at premiums of
about $14 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis, steady from a previous sale to Shell.
- ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes to Marubeni for July 12-13 loading
from Mumbai port, with some traders saying that the premiums
were in the range of $13.00-$13.50 per tonne, while others
pegged it at around $14.00 a tonne level.
- Qatar's Tasweeq has sold at least 200,000 tonnes of
naphtha for July loading, at premiums of up to $10 a tonne over
Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
- The buyers include a Western trader and a petrochemical
maker for the naphtha grades of full-range, plant condensate and
gas-to-liquid (GTL) naphtha.
GASOLINE CRACKS EXTEND GAINS
Asia's gasoline cracks climbed by about 3.4 percent to reach
a three-session high of $3.58 a barrel, with more demand seen
from Vietnam.
Petrolimex issued another gasoline tender, seeking 30,000
tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for July 8-14 lifting in a tender
closing on June 26, with bids to stay valid until June 28.
This was on top of an earlier tender seeking 10,000 tonnes
of 95-octane gasoline for first-half July delivery.
In the U.S., a new 75,000 barrel per day (bpd) hydrocracker
was shut by a malfunction on Saturday at Motiva Enterprises'
600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery.
The hydrocracker, uses hydrogen under high temperatures to
make gasoline and diesel, was part of a $10 billion, five-year
expansion of the refinery that began production in April.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two gasoline deals and one on
naphtha.
- Vitol sold to Shell a 95-octane cargo for July 11-15
loading at $97.70 a barrel but bought a 92-octane cargo from SK
Energy for July 10-14 loading at $94 a barrel.
- Vitol bought a second-half August naphtha cargo from Shell
at $707 a tonne.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 706.50 9.00 1.29 697.50 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 708.00 9.00 1.29 699.00 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff -1.50 0.25 -14.29 -1.75 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 76.28 1.00 1.33 75.28 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing -0.42 0.10 -19.23 -0.52 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 28.35 1.57 5.86 26.78 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 99.30 1.40 1.43 97.90 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 97.70 1.40 1.45 96.30 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 94.00 1.10 1.18 92.90 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 3.58 0.11 3.17 3.47 <GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 90.42 0.99 1.11 89.43
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 710.00 7.00 1.00 703.00 <NACFRJPSWMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -4.00 0.50 -11.11 -4.50 <NACFRJPSDMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 714.00 6.50 0.92 707.50 <NACFRJPSWMc2
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 21.50 -2.00 -8.51 23.50 <NAPTC4SPDMc1
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 22.35 -2.05 -8.40 24.40 <NAPTC4SPDMc2
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 76.50 1.00 1.32 75.50 <NAFOBSGSWMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 -0.35 0.05 -12.50 -0.40 <NAFOBSGSDMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 76.85 0.95 1.25 75.90 <NAFOBSGSWMc2
Naphtha Cracks M1 -11.09 -0.27 2.50 -10.82 <NACFRJPCKMc1
East-West Naphtha M1 17.25 0.50 2.99 16.75
East-West Naphtha M2 16.00 -0.50 -3.03 16.50
692.75 6.50 0.95 686.25
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 -5.25 -0.50 10.53 -4.75 <NAPCNWEASMc1
NWE Naphtha M2 698.00 7.00 1.01 691.00
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.86 -0.21 1.66 -12.65 <NAPCNWEACMc1
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -12.63 -0.25 2.02 -12.38 <NAPCNWEACMc2
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)