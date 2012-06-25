SINGAPORE, June 25 Asia's naphtha price rebounded from a near 21-month low to reach a three-session high on Monday while margins rose for the third session to hit a five-session high of $28.35 a tonne premium. Open-spec naphtha price for front-month first-half August was at $706.50 a tonne, marginally up by about 1.3 percent from Friday. Expectations of lower Indian and European naphtha exports on domestic demand and refinery run cuts respectively have caused the overall market mood among sellers to improve. "India continues to churn out less spot exports due to strong domestic demand (for gasoline) while the U.S. summer driving season will draw away more European naphtha, leaving less for Asia," said a Singapore-based trader. Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline or be blended with gasoline. Asia is structurally short of naphtha, and without Europe and the Mediterranean pushing their volumes to the Far East, it should not take long to revive prices of the petrochemical feedstock. But Europe's refineries have cut runs, and this would limit its supplies. The stronger market sentiment among sellers has resulted in South Korea's Honam Petrochemical having to pay more for supplies for July 2012 to June 2013 delivery versus prices for a current 12-month contract which will end at the end of 2012. Honam will pay around a discount of 50 cents a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for naphtha arriving at Yeosu during July 2012 to June 2013. It will pay a premium of 50 cents a tonne for cargoes arriving in Daesan during the same period. The petrochemical maker holds a contract for a total of about 600,000 tonnes of naphtha for delivery between January and December 2012 to Yeosu at a discount of $1.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, and to Daesan at minus 50 cents a tonne. "Not many sellers were keen on selling at the previous low prices because the market should not be persistently bearish," said a trader. Honam was also seeking spot naphtha for second-half July arrival but the results could not be immediately verified. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes naphtha to Gunvor for July 18-20 loading from New Mangalore port at premiums of about $14 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, steady from a previous sale to Shell. - ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes to Marubeni for July 12-13 loading from Mumbai port, with some traders saying that the premiums were in the range of $13.00-$13.50 per tonne, while others pegged it at around $14.00 a tonne level. - Qatar's Tasweeq has sold at least 200,000 tonnes of naphtha for July loading, at premiums of up to $10 a tonne over Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - The buyers include a Western trader and a petrochemical maker for the naphtha grades of full-range, plant condensate and gas-to-liquid (GTL) naphtha. GASOLINE CRACKS EXTEND GAINS Asia's gasoline cracks climbed by about 3.4 percent to reach a three-session high of $3.58 a barrel, with more demand seen from Vietnam. Petrolimex issued another gasoline tender, seeking 30,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for July 8-14 lifting in a tender closing on June 26, with bids to stay valid until June 28. This was on top of an earlier tender seeking 10,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for first-half July delivery. In the U.S., a new 75,000 barrel per day (bpd) hydrocracker was shut by a malfunction on Saturday at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery. The hydrocracker, uses hydrogen under high temperatures to make gasoline and diesel, was part of a $10 billion, five-year expansion of the refinery that began production in April. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two gasoline deals and one on naphtha. - Vitol sold to Shell a 95-octane cargo for July 11-15 loading at $97.70 a barrel but bought a 92-octane cargo from SK Energy for July 10-14 loading at $94 a barrel. - Vitol bought a second-half August naphtha cargo from Shell at $707 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 706.50 9.00 1.29 697.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 708.00 9.00 1.29 699.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff -1.50 0.25 -14.29 -1.75 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 76.28 1.00 1.33 75.28 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing -0.42 0.10 -19.23 -0.52 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 28.35 1.57 5.86 26.78 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 99.30 1.40 1.43 97.90 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 97.70 1.40 1.45 96.30 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 94.00 1.10 1.18 92.90 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 3.58 0.11 3.17 3.47 <GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 90.42 0.99 1.11 89.43 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 710.00 7.00 1.00 703.00 <NACFRJPSWMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -4.00 0.50 -11.11 -4.50 <NACFRJPSDMc1 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 714.00 6.50 0.92 707.50 <NACFRJPSWMc2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 21.50 -2.00 -8.51 23.50 <NAPTC4SPDMc1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 22.35 -2.05 -8.40 24.40 <NAPTC4SPDMc2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 76.50 1.00 1.32 75.50 <NAFOBSGSWMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 -0.35 0.05 -12.50 -0.40 <NAFOBSGSDMc1 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 76.85 0.95 1.25 75.90 <NAFOBSGSWMc2 Naphtha Cracks M1 -11.09 -0.27 2.50 -10.82 <NACFRJPCKMc1 East-West Naphtha M1 17.25 0.50 2.99 16.75 East-West Naphtha M2 16.00 -0.50 -3.03 16.50 692.75 6.50 0.95 686.25 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 -5.25 -0.50 10.53 -4.75 <NAPCNWEASMc1 NWE Naphtha M2 698.00 7.00 1.01 691.00 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.86 -0.21 1.66 -12.65 <NAPCNWEACMc1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -12.63 -0.25 2.02 -12.38 <NAPCNWEACMc2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)