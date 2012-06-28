SINGAPORE, June 28 Asia's naphtha intermonth
spreads returned to premiums on Thursday for the first time in
three weeks on tighter supplies, while naphtha margins jumped
nearly 21.5 percent to reach their highest in a month of $51.45
a tonne premium.
Front-month first-half August naphtha price was at $745.50
and first-half September at $744.50.
"The market continues to react to a stronger European market
and Formosa about to restart its crackers," said a trader.
Europe naphtha margins received a boost after refiners cut
runs to combat poor margins. These run cuts have also affected
Asia as that meant fewer barrels will be shipped out of Europe
to the East, which is structurally short of naphtha.
Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, is expected to restart
two of its three crackers at its 2.93 million tonnes per year
(tpy) complex from next week after an outage caused them to
shut..
End users' spot demand has also bolstered sellers'
sentiment. Honam Petrochemical bought around 25,000 tonnes of
naphtha for first-half August arrival at Daesan at premiums of
about $1.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight
(C&F) basis.
The purchased came just a day after LG Chem and Titan had
bought up to 80,000 tonnes of naphtha, also for first-half
August arrival.
"There is a general feeling that the petrochemicals market
is improving. But that said, there's also a lot of volatility
that we have to grapple with," said another trader.
"The market is up one moment, and down the next because of
all the uncertainties surrounding Europe."
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: MRPL offered 35,000 tonnes for July 28-30
loading from New Mangalore port, while its parent company ONGC
has also offered 35,000 tonnes for July 24-25 loading from
Hazira.
- Both tenders close on July 3, with bids to stay valid
until July 4.
GASOLINE MARGINS DOWN
In contrast, gasoline margins fell to a three-session low of
$4.46 a barrel premium after four-straight sessions of gains as
supplies were expected to be restored in Vietnam from next week.
Petrolimex bought its second July cargo, this time a
30,000-tonne 92-octane cargo for July 8-14 lifting either from
Singapore or Taiwan at premiums of more than $1.00 a barrel to
Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
But Vietnam's only refinery - the 130,500 barrels per day
plant in Dung Quat - was due to restart in early July after
shutting down around mid-May for equipment checks.
"The gasoline market is not as tight as people had thought
in the past few days. There's no net incremental demand and
supply is not very tight either," said a trader.
Although Singapore onshore light distillate stocks, which
comprise mainly of gasoline, fell to a three-week low of 10.978
million barrels, the average stock levels in June at 10.924
million barrels were still more than 10 percent higher compared
May average stock levels at about 9.536 million barrels.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One deal each on naphtha and
gasoline.
- Gracewood bought from Gunvor a 95-octane gasoline cargo
for July 18-22 loading at $100.10 a barrel.
- Mabanaft sold a second-half August naphtha cargo to
Glencore at $745 a tonne.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC
CLOSE Close
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 745.50 14.00 1.91 731.50 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 744.50 13.00 1.78 731.50 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 1.00 0.75 300.00 0.25 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 80.61 1.55 1.96 79.06 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.06 0.20 -142.86 -0.14 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 51.45 8.98 21.14 42.47 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 102.50 0.26 0.25 102.24 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 100.10 -0.64 -0.64 100.74 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 97.00 -0.40 -0.41 97.40 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 4.46 -1.07 -19.35 5.53 <GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA Change % Change Prev RIC
CLOSE Close
(0830
GMT)
Brent M1 92.54 0.67 0.73 91.87
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 745.00 12.50 1.71 732.50 <NACFRJPSWMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -1.50 1.00 -40.00 -2.50 <NACFRJPSDMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 746.50 11.50 1.56 735.00 <NACFRJPSWMc2
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 20.05 0.35 1.78 19.70 <NAPTC4SPDMc1
Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 20.65 -0.65 -3.05 21.30 <NAPTC4SPDMc2
Naphtha FOB Sing M1 80.55 1.35 1.70 79.20 <NAFOBSGSWMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 -0.10 0.00 0.00 -0.10 <NAFOBSGSDMc1
Naphtha FOB Sing M2 80.65 1.35 1.70 79.30 <NAFOBSGSWMc2
Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.60 0.60 -5.88 -10.20 <NACFRJPCKMc1
East-West Naphtha M1 14.63 -2.62 -15.19 17.25
East-West Naphtha M2 16.50 -0.25 -1.49 16.75
730.38 15.13 2.12 715.25
NWE Naphtha M1/M2 0.38 3.38 -112.67 -3.00 <NAPCNWEASMc1
NWE Naphtha M2 730.00 11.75 1.64 718.25
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -11.43 0.63 -5.22 -12.06 <NAPCNWEACMc1
Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -11.25 0.62 -5.22 -11.87 <NAPCNWEACMc2
*Sing refers to Singapore
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)