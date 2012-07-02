SINGAPORE, July 2 Asia's naphtha margins eased by about 5 percent to reach a three-session low of $51.10 a tonne premium on Monday as demand uncertainties returned to dent traders' confidence. South Korea's Honam bought around 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for first-half August arrival at Yeosu port at about $2 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, the highest premium seen in the country in a month. But in Taiwan, demand was less clear, with CPC shutting its 380,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 4 cracker early in the week and will only restart the unit around mid-July. Its other 500,000 tpy cracker is operating at about 90 percent of its capacity. This leaves only two of five naphtha crackers in operation this week in Taiwan, as Formosa's two of three crackers remained shut. "Naphtha market has been volatile since two weeks ago," said a trader, who added that it was hard to find a clear direction of where the market was heading in the longer-term. Prices were now momentarily lifted by limited European exports to Asia due to refinery run cuts. An ongoing oil strike in Norway has also affected sentiment, as Norwegian oil production has already been cut by about 13 percent. But how long this could last remained a concern. Although Formosa's No. 2 cracker resumed operations last week following an outage, its No. 1 unit was still under planned maintenance until late July while its No. 3 cracker would restart on July 10. In addition, Asia's top naphtha buyer will be taking down the No. 2 unit on Aug. 15 as planned for a 20-day maintenance. Traders were divided as to whether or not Formosa would need spot cargoes. "They have been deferring cargoes for some time, some of which will likely be delayed to September arrival. Given that, I doubt they will need to buy spot for August/early September," said a trader. GASOLINE CRACKS Gasoline margins edged down less than 1 percent to $4.68 a barrel premium as fundamentals remained unchanged. Taiwan's CPC is expected to start up a new gasoline-making unit this month but for now, demand from Asia, including India was still largely healthy. Singapore cash market saw two deals being done for gasoline but none on naphtha. Gunvor sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo for July 24-28 loading to Glencore at $100.90 a barrel, while Trafigura sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo for July 28 to Aug. 1 loading to Vitol at $101.10 a barrel. In Russia, Gazprom Neft will shut a gasoline-making unit at its Moscow refinery this month and output of its 95-octane and 92-octane grades will be affected. Separately, Algeria's state oil company Sonatrach has issued a tender to buy 480,000 tonnes of gasoil and 270,000 tonne of premium unleaded gasoline for delivery between August and December in a tender closing next week. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 773.50 22.50 3.00 751.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 772.00 22.50 3.00 749.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 1.50 0.00 0.00 1.50 <NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 83.72 2.50 3.08 81.22 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.17 0.05 41.67 0.12 <NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 51.10 -2.40 -4.49 53.50 <NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 105.77 2.17 2.09 103.60 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 104.30 3.10 3.06 101.20 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 101.00 3.30 3.38 97.70 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 4.68 -0.02 -0.43 4.70 <GL92-SIN-CR > SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 96.32 3.32 3.57 93.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 772.00 22.00 2.93 750.00 <NACFRJPSWMc > Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -1.00 0.00 0.00 -1.00 <NACFRJPSDMc > Naphtha CFR Japan M2 773.00 22.00 2.93 751.00 <NACFRJPSWMc > Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 18.25 -0.95 -4.95 19.20 <NAPTC4SPDMc > Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 19.25 -1.85 -8.77 21.10 <NAPTC4SPDMc > Naphtha FOB Sing M1 83.75 2.55 3.14 81.20 <NAFOBSGSWMc > Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.00 -0.10 -100.00 0.10 <NAFOBSGSDMc > Naphtha FOB Sing M2 83.75 2.65 3.27 81.10 <NAFOBSGSWMc > Naphtha Cracks M1 -10.43 -0.87 9.10 -9.56 <NACFRJPCKMc > East-West Naphtha M1 13.13 -1.12 -7.86 14.25 East-West Naphtha M2 17.75 2.00 12.70 15.75 758.88 23.13 3.14 735.75 <NAPCNWEAMc1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 3.63 3.13 626.00 0.50 <NAPCNWEASMc > NWE Naphtha M2 755.25 20.00 2.72 735.25 <NAPCNWEAMc2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.40 -1.09 9.64 -11.31 <NAPCNWEACMc > Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -12.27 -1.16 10.44 -11.11 <NAPCNWEACMc > *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)