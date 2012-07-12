SINGAPORE, July 12 Asia's naphtha price extended gains to reach a six-week high on firm Brent crude, while the inter-month premium hit a two-month high on firm demand. The open-specification front-month second-half August price was at $829.50 a tonne, while the intermonth premium was at $9.00 a tonne, the highest since May 11 when it hit $11. The intermonth premium reflects the differential between front-month second-half August price and second-half September value. South Korea's Honam Petrochemical has bought one 25,000-tonne cargo for second-half August arrival at Yeosu at premiums of $8.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. The formula is on a 30-day price basis. It bought another cargo for first-half September arrival at Daesan at premiums of $5.00 a tonne, but this is based on a 45-day pricing formula. It may have also bought a first-half September cargo for Yeosu arrival. "Buyers are out earlier to buy September cargoes as they could be concerned of higher premiums and even tighter supplies ahead," said a Singapore-based trader. Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, has skipped buying spot volumes for July-August due to outages and maintenance. Sellers were eyeing its purchase for September cargoes. Samsung Total in the meantime has decided against buying second-half August cargoes, with traders saying that offers were not competitive due to brisk demand. But the question of how long can the market stay firm loomed. This is because the weak global economic outlook could easily reverse gains in naphtha prices within a short span of time, traders said. * NAPHTHA TENDERS: India's BPCL sold 35,000 tonnes for Aug. 6-10 loading from Kochi to Cargill at premiums of about $26 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - IOC sold 15,000 tonnes for July 25-27 loading from Haldia to PetroChina at premiums of $7.75 a tonne to its own price formula on a FOB basis. GASOLINE CRACKS EASE Gasoline margins eased by about 6 percent to three-session low of $7.45 a barrel but traders said the current levels still reflected a stronger market than before when values were below $7.00 a barrel for nearly a month since June 7. "The cracks have been going up quite a lot recently compared to before," said a trader. This was driven by Indonesia demand and supply shortage as Thailand after a fire damaged a crude distillation unit at Bangchak Petroleum. Based on official data, Thailand's gasoline exports to Singapore, at about 7,300 tonnes in the week ended July 11, were more than six times lower versus the week before at nearly 48,000 tonnes. Over in Algeria, Sonatrach said on Wednesday it would import 2 million tonnes of gasoil and 300,000 tonnes of gasoline in 2012. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: There were no trades but there was one gasoline offer against a total of six bids. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 829.50 4.50 0.55 825.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 820.50 2.50 0.31 818.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 9.00 2.00 28.57 7.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 89.90 0.50 0.56 89.40 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.15 0.30 35.29 0.85 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 82.88 -1.95 -2.30 84.83 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 112.44 0.40 0.36 112.04 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 110.20 0.40 0.36 109.80 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 107.00 0.40 0.38 106.60 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 7.45 -0.46 -5.82 7.91 GL92-SIN-CRK SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.55 0.86 0.87 98.69 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 819.50 1.00 0.12 818.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 4.50 0.00 0.00 4.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 815.00 1.00 0.12 814.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 12.65 -2.60 -17.05 15.25 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 14.45 -2.60 -15.25 17.05 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 89.65 0.40 0.45 89.25 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.70 0.00 0.00 0.70 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 88.95 0.40 0.45 88.55 Naphtha Cracks M1 -8.99 -0.74 8.97 -8.25 East-West Naphtha M1 16.50 3.00 22.22 13.50 East-West Naphtha M2 16.63 0.13 0.79 16.50 NWE Naphtha M1 803.00 -2.00 -0.25 805.00 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 4.63 -2.87 -38.27 7.50 NWE Naphtha M2 798.37 0.87 0.11 797.50 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -10.84 -0.76 7.54 -10.08 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.58 -0.43 4.24 -10.15 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)